IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 27, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Many outlets highlighted reports that the Special Purpose Vehicle, the EU solution for protecting Iran’s economic interests under JCPOA, is being eventually finalised.
The failure of the Expediency Council in making its mind on a bill on Iran’s accession to Palermo conventions, one of four bills required for Iran to get out of FATF’s black list, was another hot topic among Iranian media.
The political developments in Venezuela are also a hot topic on Iranian media, as the Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro is resisting pressure by domestic opponents and the US to step down.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- EU Lawmakers Call for Closing Syria’s Diplomatic Office in EU
2- UK Foreign Secretary Sets Conditions for Attending Anti-Iran Warsaw Conference
3- Organisation of American States Calls for Protecting Guaido
4- Zarif and Çavuşoğlu Discuss Venezuela Developments
Afkar:
1- Expediency Council to Decide on Palermo Convention in Next Meeting
2- We Are Not Worried Over Oil Sale: Parliament’s Energy Commission
3- ‘Continued US Violation of JCPOA Detrimental to Int’l Community’
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran on Verge of Self-Sufficiency in Petroleum
2- UK Responsible for SPV Accounting: Der Spiegel
3- Expediency Council Unable to Make its Mind
- Palermo Still in Limbo
Arman-e Emrouz:
1- Al-Abadi Claims Iran Intervenes in Formation of Iraq’s Government
- We Won’t Join Any Coalition Against Iran: Iraqi FM
- Tracks of Washington’s Influence in Baghdad
Ebtekar:
1- European Sources Report Finalisation of Agreement Among UK, Germany, France over SPV
E’temad:
1- 35 Useless Days: US Government Shutdown Temporarily Ends
2- ‘Damage Control; Correct Policy on Trump’
Ettela’at:
1- EU Puts Saudi Arabia on Its Security Adversaries List
2- Russian Military Contractors Deployed to Caracas to Protect Maduro: Reuters
Iran:
1- We Won’t Negotiate on Our Missile Power: Iran Foreign Ministry
Kayhan:
1- Guaido Take Orders Directly from Washington: AP
2- UN Seeks Prosecuting Myanmar Army Commander on Genocide Charges
Mardomsalari:
1- Details of Iran Financial Mechanism Finalised in Brussel: Der Spiegel
2- ‘Riyadh Following Secret Missile Project’
Sazandegi:
1- No Populism, No Imperialism: Analysis on Venezuela Developments
Setareh Sobh:
1- Russia Never Been Iran’s Ally: Deputy Russian FM
2- ‘Russia Deactivates S-300 During Israeli Attacks Against Syria’
3- Widespread Chaos in Venezuela
Sharq:
1- Saudi Arabia Builds Inter-Continental Missile: Washington Post
2- Iran-EU Financial Mechanism Detailed: Paris Hosting, Germany Managing, UK Accounting