Many outlets highlighted reports that the Special Purpose Vehicle, the EU solution for protecting Iran’s economic interests under JCPOA, is being eventually finalised.

The failure of the Expediency Council in making its mind on a bill on Iran’s accession to Palermo conventions, one of four bills required for Iran to get out of FATF’s black list, was another hot topic among Iranian media.

The political developments in Venezuela are also a hot topic on Iranian media, as the Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro is resisting pressure by domestic opponents and the US to step down.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- EU Lawmakers Call for Closing Syria’s Diplomatic Office in EU

2- UK Foreign Secretary Sets Conditions for Attending Anti-Iran Warsaw Conference

3- Organisation of American States Calls for Protecting Guaido

4- Zarif and Çavuşoğlu Discuss Venezuela Developments

Afkar:

1- Expediency Council to Decide on Palermo Convention in Next Meeting

2- We Are Not Worried Over Oil Sale: Parliament’s Energy Commission

3- ‘Continued US Violation of JCPOA Detrimental to Int’l Community’

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran on Verge of Self-Sufficiency in Petroleum

2- UK Responsible for SPV Accounting: Der Spiegel

3- Expediency Council Unable to Make its Mind

Palermo Still in Limbo

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Al-Abadi Claims Iran Intervenes in Formation of Iraq’s Government

We Won’t Join Any Coalition Against Iran: Iraqi FM

Tracks of Washington’s Influence in Baghdad

Ebtekar:

1- European Sources Report Finalisation of Agreement Among UK, Germany, France over SPV

E’temad:

1- 35 Useless Days: US Government Shutdown Temporarily Ends

2- ‘Damage Control; Correct Policy on Trump’

Ettela’at:

1- EU Puts Saudi Arabia on Its Security Adversaries List

2- Russian Military Contractors Deployed to Caracas to Protect Maduro: Reuters

Iran:

1- We Won’t Negotiate on Our Missile Power: Iran Foreign Ministry

Kayhan:

1- Guaido Take Orders Directly from Washington: AP

2- UN Seeks Prosecuting Myanmar Army Commander on Genocide Charges

Mardomsalari:

1- Details of Iran Financial Mechanism Finalised in Brussel: Der Spiegel

2- ‘Riyadh Following Secret Missile Project’

Sazandegi:

1- No Populism, No Imperialism: Analysis on Venezuela Developments

Setareh Sobh:

1- Russia Never Been Iran’s Ally: Deputy Russian FM

2- ‘Russia Deactivates S-300 During Israeli Attacks Against Syria’

3- Widespread Chaos in Venezuela

Sharq:

1- Saudi Arabia Builds Inter-Continental Missile: Washington Post

2- Iran-EU Financial Mechanism Detailed: Paris Hosting, Germany Managing, UK Accounting