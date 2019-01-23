Iranian papers today covered the summoning of Swiss ambassador to Iranian foreign ministry over the imprisonment of Press TV’s journo Marzieh Hashemi. She is in jail for 11 days now without any charges. She is going to appear before a jury on Wednesday again.

Also a top story was the controversies over FATF, which is composed of four bills to take the country out of the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Israel’s attack on the occupied territories also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Swiss Ambassador Summoned by Iran Foreign Ministry

2- Libya Builds Wall on Border with Egypt

3- Turkey-controlled Region Will Not Be Safe: Syrian Kurds

4- Turkey Warns Against Creating 2nd Afghanistan in Syria

5- Revoking of Mahan Air’s License Based on Country’s Security Interests: German Foreign Ministry

6- US Government Officials Thank Germany for Boycotting Mahan Air

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What Will Happen If We Do Not Join Palermo Convention?

2- Talks with Iranian Officials Constructive: Poland

Ebtekar:

1- Iraq’s Reconstruction; Special Opportunity for Iran’s Private Sector

E’temad:

1- US Retreats

Warsaw Not a Place to Defame Iran: Jonathan Cohen

2- Negotiations in Qatar; Bombing in Afghanistan

Taliban Delegation Advances Fourth Round of Talks with Khalilzad

3- Will Turkey be Allowed to Attack Manbij?

Washington After Assuring Erdogan; Ankara After Assuring Putin

Ettela’at:

1- Iran’s Second Female Ambassador after Revolution Appointed

2- Israel Attacks on Syria Threaten Stability of Region: UN

3- Iran Has Become Great Power 40 Years after Revolution: Spiegel

Jam-e Jam:

1- Current Policy with EU Not Useful: Iran Ex-Envoy to Paris

2- Swiss Ambassador Summoned to Foreign Ministry to Protest Marzieh Hashemi’s Arrest

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1- Process of Approving FATF Accelerates

2- British Labor Party Officially Calls for Second Brexit Referendum

Kayhan:

1- No Country Deserves Leadership in Middle East Except Iran: New York Times

2- Zionist Forces Attack Ofer Prison, Mistreat Palestinian Prisoners

Mardomsalari:

1- Germany, France Formally Become Strategic Allies

2- Washington’s Complicated Plot for Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA

Bolton After Provoking Iran Regarding JCPOA

Sazandegi:

1- Martial Law in Venezuela

National Guard Members Arrested by Military

Setareh Sobh:

1- ‘UK Must Pay Heavy Price for Brexit’

2- Poland’s Contradictory Behaviour against Iran

Iranians’ Words Difficult to Accept: Polish FM

3- Earning Revenues in Oil Field under Sanctions

Sharq:

1- Democracy Not Coming Out of Guns: Iran SNSC Secretary

2- Ministers Write Letter to Leader on FATF: Kayhan

Sobh-e Now:

1- 40 Years of Progress in Anti-Sanctions Industry

Petrochemicals Companies Provide $12 b of Country’s Forex

2- Tehran-Tel Aviv in 7 Minutes