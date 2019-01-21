IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 21, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in almost all papers today was the Iranian national football team’s 2-0 victory over Oman at the AFC Asian Cup’s round of 16 in the UAE, which let Iran qualify for the next round, where it has to play against China.
The US’ detention of Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi also remained a top story today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Iraq President May Visit Washington to Receive Sanctions Waivers
2- Iran Air Force Commander: We Cooperate with Certain Neighbours in Securing Region
Afkar:
1- Nuclear Chief: Iran Is Independent Country in World, Golden Key to Region
2- Iran Top General: Enemy Trying to Change Our Society’s Path, Revolutionary Approach
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Trump’s Trick Didn’t Work
- Democrats Say No to US President’s Offer for Ending Gov’t Shutdown
2- Iranian Cheetahs Arrive at Great Wall of China
- Iran Defeats Oman 2-0
3- Fuel Prices Go Down in UK, Inflation Rate Decreases
Ebtekar:
1- Bill that Bans Export of Iran’s Soil in Final Stages of Being Approved
2- Iran Nuclear Chief: Supervisory Committee Should Make Decision about JCPOA
Etemad:
1- Let’s Go and Win AFC Asian Cup!
- Iran One Step Closer to Final
2- Warsaw’s Gamble
- Poland Seeking to Use Anti-Iran Summit as Chance for Securing Own Interests
3- Coalition of Reformist Women
Ettela’at:
1- Anti-Trump Protests in 350 US Cities, Several European Capitals
2- Resistance Axis Creates New Balance with Zionists
3- Saudi Arabia Intensifies Brutal Attacks on Sana’a: Ansarullah Threatens to Retaliate
Jame Jam:
1- Obama’s Hand in Arrest of Marzieh Hashemi
Javan:
1- 48% of Americans under Poverty Line: Statistics
2- Beiranvand’s Hands Get Iran Closer to Championship
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Excessive Increase in Car Prices Shows Some Taking Advantage of Sanctions
2- Zionist Analyst: Pieces of Trump’s Anti-Iran Puzzle Not to Be Connected
Kayhan:
1- Price Issue to Be Resolved If Officials Live with Minimum Wage for One Month
2- People Hold Rally in Front of Swiss Embassy to Protest US’ Arrest of Press TV Journo
Shahrvand:
1- Never Make Iran’s National Football Team Angry!
2- Tehran Prosecutor Vows to Continue Fight against Corruption
Shargh:
1- Fate of CFT in Hands of Expediency Council
2- Queiroz vs Lippi: Iran behind Wall of China