The top story in almost all papers today was the Iranian national football team’s 2-0 victory over Oman at the AFC Asian Cup’s round of 16 in the UAE, which let Iran qualify for the next round, where it has to play against China.

The US’ detention of Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi also remained a top story today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iraq President May Visit Washington to Receive Sanctions Waivers

2- Iran Air Force Commander: We Cooperate with Certain Neighbours in Securing Region

Afkar:

1- Nuclear Chief: Iran Is Independent Country in World, Golden Key to Region

2- Iran Top General: Enemy Trying to Change Our Society’s Path, Revolutionary Approach

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Trump’s Trick Didn’t Work

Democrats Say No to US President’s Offer for Ending Gov’t Shutdown

2- Iranian Cheetahs Arrive at Great Wall of China

Iran Defeats Oman 2-0

3- Fuel Prices Go Down in UK, Inflation Rate Decreases

Ebtekar:

1- Bill that Bans Export of Iran’s Soil in Final Stages of Being Approved

2- Iran Nuclear Chief: Supervisory Committee Should Make Decision about JCPOA

Etemad:

1- Let’s Go and Win AFC Asian Cup!

Iran One Step Closer to Final

2- Warsaw’s Gamble

Poland Seeking to Use Anti-Iran Summit as Chance for Securing Own Interests

3- Coalition of Reformist Women

Ettela’at:

1- Anti-Trump Protests in 350 US Cities, Several European Capitals

2- Resistance Axis Creates New Balance with Zionists

3- Saudi Arabia Intensifies Brutal Attacks on Sana’a: Ansarullah Threatens to Retaliate

Jame Jam:

1- Obama’s Hand in Arrest of Marzieh Hashemi

Javan:

1- 48% of Americans under Poverty Line: Statistics

2- Beiranvand’s Hands Get Iran Closer to Championship

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Excessive Increase in Car Prices Shows Some Taking Advantage of Sanctions

2- Zionist Analyst: Pieces of Trump’s Anti-Iran Puzzle Not to Be Connected

Kayhan:

1- Price Issue to Be Resolved If Officials Live with Minimum Wage for One Month

2- People Hold Rally in Front of Swiss Embassy to Protest US’ Arrest of Press TV Journo

Shahrvand:

1- Never Make Iran’s National Football Team Angry!

2- Tehran Prosecutor Vows to Continue Fight against Corruption

Shargh:

1- Fate of CFT in Hands of Expediency Council

2- Queiroz vs Lippi: Iran behind Wall of China