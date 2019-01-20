The top story in all papers today was the tense meeting of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi with European diplomats in Tehran. New details reveal that he has left the room in protest to their comments on Iran missile tests.

Several papers also covered Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi’s criticism of non-implementation of SPV. The Iranian official said why Europeans held talks with Iran if they had no influence on their companies.

The story of Press TV anchor and journalist Marzieh Hashemi’s arrest in the United States and the decision of the court to keep her in custody was another headline of papers today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- European’s Plan to Sanction Iran: Reuters

2- US Attempts to Stop or Destroy Missiles before Launch: New York Times

3- ‘Europe, China, Russia Must Offer More Tangible Reasons for Iran to Stay in Nuclear Deal’

4- Second Meeting of Trump, Kim Jong-un Scheduled for Late February: White House

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Expediency Council Could Not Reach Agreement on Palermo Convention

2- Tense Meeting with Europeans

Araqchi Has Left Meeting in Tense Visit with European Diplomats

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- New Challenge in EU-Iran Ties

We Thought You Are Here to Talk about Your Laxity Regarding JCPOA: Araqchi

2- Romanian Sheep on the Way to Iran

Ebtekar:

1- US Congress Democrats Urge President to Explain Charges against Michael Cohen

2- Why President Rouhani Does Not Attend Some Sessions?

E’temad:

1- Waiting for Cash

Why Imran Khan Prefers Ties with Riyadh Rather Than Tehran?

Ettela’at:

1- 21 Dead, 54 Wounded in Bomb Blast in Colombia’s Capital

2- Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi Severely Criticises Europe’s Delays

Iran:

1- Details of Unfinished Meeting at Iran Foreign Ministry

Iran Reports on Unexpected Visit of Europeans to Araqchi’s Office

Why Europeans Talk with Iran When They Have No Influence on Firms?: Kharrazi

2- Marzieh Hashemi Taken to Court for Testimony

Jam-e Jam:

1- If You Live Next to Iranians, You Will Love Them: Carlos Queiroz Tells AFP

2- US Court Says Marzieh Hashemi Must Remain in Custody

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1- Launch of 576 Industrial, Mineral Projects During Ten Day Dawn

Food, Drug Administration Says 40 New Medications to be Unveiled During Ten Day Dawn

2- Native Indians’ Protest against US Government Cruel Policies

3- US Military Trains UAE Pilots Participating in Yemen War

4- Russia’s Warning to US about Re-launching of Star Wars

Kayhan:

1- Marzieh Hashemi Has No Charge but Must Be Imprisoned: US Federal Court

2- Defence Might Deters War Not JCPOA: Ex-Diplomat

3- Macron’s National Dialogue Project Fails

Yellow Vests Return to Streets with Their Families

Mardomsalari:

1- Warning Europe

Head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council Criticises Non-implementation of SPV

2- Trump’s Impeachment Case

Belarussian Model Arrested in Moscow

Setareh Sobh:

1- Probability of Europeans Return to Trump

What Happened During EU Diplomats Meeting with Iranian Officials?

2- ‘Turkey Not Afraid of Genocide’

Syrian Kurds Supported by US

3- End of Silence of US Court on Marzieh Hashemi

4- Democrats after Impeachment; Hungry Staff in Food Queues

Sharq:

1- Story of a Tense Short Visit with Europeans