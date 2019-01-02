Several papers today covered the story of Donald Trump’s decision to pullout from Syria and its ramifications. They also covered US military moves in Iraq.

Security of the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz as well as the Iranian officials’ warning about US moves in the region is another important issue highlighted by Iranian dailies.

Analytical review of Europe’s economic channel with Iran known as SPV and delays in implementing the project is another topic discussed by dailies.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Israeli Military Intelligence: Iran May Attack Israel from Iraq

2- Afghanistan Neighbours Worry about Immigration Crisis after US withdrawal

Afkar:

1- Fishy Moves of US Military in Iraq on New Year Eve

2- ‘Russians Say Final Words on Syria’

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- 5 Million Cuban Tourists Waiting to Travel to Iran: Envoy

Ebtekar:

1- We Never Allow Strait of Hormuz be Unsafe: First VP

2- Iran Ready to Register Silk Road Globally

3- Why the World Looking to Revitalise Asia’s Main Route?

4- Europe’s Commitment to JCPOA Not to Pursue Economic Considerations: EU

5- Romanian Rotational Presidency of European Union, its Tensions

E’temad:

1- Disarmament for Lifting Sanctions

2- North Korean Leader Threatens US in His New Year Speech

Ettela’at:

1- We Never Accept US Decide for US: Mogherini

2- Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Support for Efforts to Fight Corruption in Iraq

3- Human Development Index of Iran Expands

Iran:

1- Iran Protecting Security of Strait of Hormuz

2- Homeira Rigi to be Appointed as Third Female Ambassador of Iran

Jam-e Jam:

1- A Survey of Iran’s Behavior towards Europe after US JCPOA Pullout

2- What Would Happen to Iran-EU Trade Ties after US withdrawal from Nuclear Deal?

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Trump Stalls Timetable of US Troops Withdrawal from Syria

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Take to France Streets on New Year’s Eve

3- Purchase of Rotten Food for Yemenis by WFO: Yemen Revolutionary Council

Kayhan:

1- ‘Why Collapse of Israel, Withdrawal of US from Syria Definitive?’

2- JCPOA Hanging by Thread; EU Promises Not Fulfiled: Iran EU Envoy

Mardomsalari:

1- Nothing New about SPV; Europe Breaks Promises Again

2- Tel Aviv’s Multidimensional Scenario for Damascus

3- Netanyahu after Shares in Syria following US Withdrawal

Resalat:

1- Armed forces Fully Prepared: Iranian Army General

2- Israel’s Case Over

3- Analytical Report on How to Establish Palestinian State in Tel Aviv

Sazandegi:

1- Super Socialist’s Duel with Trump

2- Elizabeth Warren Runs for President in 2020

Shargh:

1- Iran’s Qasr-e Qand Governor Becomes Envoy

2- Homeira Rigi; First Iranian Sunni Female Ambassador

Vatan-e Emrouz:

1- Pessimism Overcomes Prediction in West

2- Economist’s Look at World in 2016

3- Warmongering Democrats

4- Report on Democrats’ Anti-Iranian Reaction to Trump’s Decision to Withdraw from Syria