Repercussions of the arrest of Press TV anchor and journalist Marzieh Hashemi remained a top story today, as several international bodies called for her immediate release. Hashemi was arrested in St Louis on Sunday and was later transferred to a facility in Washington D-C where she said she was mistreated. There is no information about her health condition as of now. Iran has called for her immediate and unconditional release, saying the detention is illegal and against international law.

Also a top story was the sale of oil by Iran and the extension of waivers for Iranian oil purchasers. Papers had different speculations about the exemptions.

The Warsaw Summit and Europeans countries decision to not attend the anti-Iran meeting also received great coverage in today’s papers. Several of them said the project has already failed.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Macron: We Stay in Syria, Iraq till End of 2019

2- Army, IRGC Remain United until Zionist Regime Collapses: Iran Army Chief

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Preparing to Remove Ban on Telegram?

2- Democrats Try to Undermine Trump

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Probability of Extending Exemption of Iranian Oil Buyers

2- Eight Countries Reduced to Five

3- Turkey to Spain; Iranian’s Destination to Buy House

Ebtekar:

1- Challenge of Relaunching JCPOA

2- Reports from Brussels Show SPV will be Launched Soon

3- Oil Export Locked with Boycott of Shipping, Insurance: Iran Spokesman

E’temad:

1- ‘Like Some US Allies We Are Not Afraid of Washington’

2- Trump Cancels Trip of Speaker of House

3- Warsaw Summit against Iranian Nation will Surely Fail: Hassan Khomeini

Ettela’at:

1- 3000 Anti-war Activists Call for Boycott of Warsaw Anti-Iran Summit

2- Iraq Warns about Zionist Regime’s Attack on Hashed al-Shaabi

3- Jordan Rejects US’ Request to Join Anti-Iranian Alliance

Iran:

1- Interview with Russian, Iranian Ambassadors in Tehran, Moscow on Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues

2- Warning US against Arrest of Press TV Anchor

3- We Defend Our Citizens’ Rights: FM Zarif

Javan:

1- Trump’s Revenge on Democrats

2- Iran Passes Through ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign: US Govt

Mardomsalari:

1- EU Members Do Not Attend Warsaw Summit

2- Zarif Warns Pomeo: You Have No Right to Interfere in Iran, Iraq Issues

3- Press TV Anchor Appears in US Court

4- PEN American Centre Calls for Release of Press TV Journo

Kayhan:

1- Anti-Iran Poland Summit Fails before Start

2- China Invests $ 3 Billion in Iranian Oil, Gas: Wall Street Journal

3- From Degradation of Western Human Rights to Silence of Freedom Claimants in Iran!

4- Repercussions of Press TV Anchor Arrest Inside, Outside Country

Resalat:

1- Arrest of Marzieh Hashemi Indication of US Hostility to Islam: MP

2- From Melanie Franklin to Marzieh Hashemi

Sazandegi:

1- We Need Senate: Iranian Politician

2- Left, Right Duel in UK

3- Brexit Divides Labour Party to Corbyn’s Supporters, Opponents

Shahrvand:

1- ‘TenYears Challenge’; A challenge Welcomed by Many People around World

Sharq:

1- Brokers Caught by CBI

2- Iranian FM Joins ‘TenYears Challenge’

3- Zarif Joins ‘TenYears Challenge’ by Putting Together, Publishing 2 Pieces by John Bolton

4- CFT in Parliament for Fourth Time

5- Silence of Larijani Supporters about 1400 Election

Sobh-e Now:

1- American Apartheid

2- Press TV Journo, Marzieh Hashemi Arrested in Washington, DC in Medieval Style

3- ‘Iran; Only Major Country to Fight Drug Smuggling in World’