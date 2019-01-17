Almost all papers today covered the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his meeting with cabinet members. They highlighted his comments on economic issues.

Also a top story was the rejection of Brexit deal by the UK parliament and PM Theresa May’s survival of no confidence vote.

Several papers also highlighted Europe’s failure to provide Iran’s access to SPV.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Probability of Extension of US Iran Sanctions Waiver: CNN

2- Denial of Afghan National Security Advisor’s Visit with MKO

3- US Not Set Deadline for Dissolution of Hashd al-Shaabi: Adil Abdul-Mahdi

4- Rouhani’s Reaction to Unsuccessful Placing of Payam Satellite into Orbit

5- US Concerns about China’s Military Capability to Attack Taiwan

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Historic Defeat of Conservatives

2- Rejection of Theresa May’s Brexit Deal by Parliament Predictable

3- Enough Forex Available: CBI Governor

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran to Cut Ties with Europe in Two Major Fields

Ebtekar:

1- People Know Problems of Country Well: Rouhani

2- Hopes Must Not be Pinned on Others in Reconstruction of Iraq: Zarif in Karbala

E’temad:

1- Exit from Brexit

2- British Parliament Does Not Vote for EU Withdrawal Bill

3- Don’t Play with Lion’s Tail: IRGC Chief Commander Warns Israel

4- Iran Spokeswoman Warns Netanyahu to Know His Limits; “Iran Cannot Be Threatened”

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Military Presence in Syria Continues: IRGC Commander

2- I support Establishment of Independent Palestinian State: UNSG

3- Iran Missile Tests Not Against International Regulations: Russian Deputy FM

Jam-e Jam:

1- Europe Cannot Make for Its Weakness Through Anti-Iranian Claims: Zarif

2- American Revolution

3- Arrest of Press TV Journo by US Police, Her Mistreatment Draws Reactions

Javan:

1- Be Afraid of Roar of Our Missiles: IRGC

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1- People’s Opinions Should Be Source for Reforms: Rouhani

2- 71 British Lawmakers Call for Second Brexit Referendum

3- Iran-Iraq Trade Volume Reaches $8 Billion

Kayhan:

1- Iran Has Become Great Power After 40 Years: Der Spiegel

2- EU’s Empty Package Instead of Fulfiling Commitments

Mardomsalari:

1- Iran Maintains Its Positions in Syria: IRGC Chief

Sharq:

1- People’s Resilience Must Be Increased Amid Problems: President Rouhani