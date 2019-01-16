IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 16, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in today’s newspapers was Zarif’s visit to Iraqi Kurdistan. Mohammad Javad Zarif and Nechirvan Barzani discussed a range of issues, including ways to boost bilateral relations on Tuesday. The top Iranian diplomat also met with other senior Kurdish officials later Tuesday and traveled to the city of Sulaymaniyah. Zarif is accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation. He arrived in Baghdad on Sunday and met with top Iraqi officials.
Another top story was President Rouhani’s comments regarding government’s forex policies.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Despite Problems Iran Always Standing with Us: Barzani
2- Brokers Betray Iran’s Economy: Rouhani
Afatb-e Yazd:
1- Minister’s Transparency More Important than Unsuccessful Satellite Launch
Arman-e Emrouz:
1- We Played Referee Not Iraq 4 Years Ago: Iran Team Melli Manager
2- Ahmadinejad’s Minister, Two Other Defendants in Court
Asrar:
1- We’re Not Afraid of Sanctions, We Won’t Give Up: Rouhani
Ebtekar:
1- Iran Self-sufficient in Sugar Production Within 2 Years
Ettela’at:
1- Confessions of Zionist Regime to Support Syria Terrorists
2- Iran Leader Expresses Sympathy over Cargo Plane Crash
Hemayat:
1- Development of Coop with Neighbours; Iran’s Response to Pompeo’s Regional Tour
Iran:
1- Kurdistan People Do Not Forget Iran Supports: Iraqi Kurdistan PM
Javan:
1- Rouhani’s Attack on Government’s Forex Policy!
2- I Oppose Single-rate Forex Policy
3- Moscow Rejects Anti-Iran Precondition for Syria Reconstruction
Jomhouri-e-Eslami:
1- Japanese Banks Resuming Oil Trade with Iran
2- Zionists to Penetrate into Iraq
Kayhan:
1- FM Zarif Discusses Expansion of Economic Ties, Confronting Sanctions with Iraqi Officials
Mardomsalari:
1- $20 Billion Horizon for Trade Volume with Iraq
Sharq:
1- Poland Meeting with, without Iran
2- Officials Must Identify, Track Potential Mistakes: Iran Leader