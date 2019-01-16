The top story in today’s newspapers was Zarif’s visit to Iraqi Kurdistan. Mohammad Javad Zarif and Nechirvan Barzani discussed a range of issues, including ways to boost bilateral relations on Tuesday. The top Iranian diplomat also met with other senior Kurdish officials later Tuesday and traveled to the city of Sulaymaniyah. Zarif is accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation. He arrived in Baghdad on Sunday and met with top Iraqi officials.

Another top story was President Rouhani’s comments regarding government’s forex policies.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Despite Problems Iran Always Standing with Us: Barzani

2- Brokers Betray Iran’s Economy: Rouhani

Afatb-e Yazd:

1- Minister’s Transparency More Important than Unsuccessful Satellite Launch

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- We Played Referee Not Iraq 4 Years Ago: Iran Team Melli Manager

2- Ahmadinejad’s Minister, Two Other Defendants in Court

Asrar:

1- We’re Not Afraid of Sanctions, We Won’t Give Up: Rouhani

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Self-sufficient in Sugar Production Within 2 Years

Ettela’at:

1- Confessions of Zionist Regime to Support Syria Terrorists

2- Iran Leader Expresses Sympathy over Cargo Plane Crash

Hemayat:

1- Development of Coop with Neighbours; Iran’s Response to Pompeo’s Regional Tour

Iran:

1- Kurdistan People Do Not Forget Iran Supports: Iraqi Kurdistan PM

Javan:

1- Rouhani’s Attack on Government’s Forex Policy!

2- I Oppose Single-rate Forex Policy

3- Moscow Rejects Anti-Iran Precondition for Syria Reconstruction

Jomhouri-e-Eslami:

1- Japanese Banks Resuming Oil Trade with Iran

2- Zionists to Penetrate into Iraq

Kayhan:

1- FM Zarif Discusses Expansion of Economic Ties, Confronting Sanctions with Iraqi Officials

Mardomsalari:

1- $20 Billion Horizon for Trade Volume with Iraq

Sharq:

1- Poland Meeting with, without Iran

2- Officials Must Identify, Track Potential Mistakes: Iran Leader