IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All papers today covered the crash of cargo plane near Tehran in which 15 people lost their lives.
A particular focus of headlines today was the comments made by President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Golestan province.
Another top story was FM Mohammad Javad Zarif’s meetings in Iraq and his comments regarding mutual ties and regional issues.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Afkar:
1- Iran’s Nation Will Definitely Defeat US: Rouhani
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Army 707 Boeing Crashes in Karaj
2- Iran Surprised by Afghan Officials’ Position
Arman-e Emrouz:
1- Iran’s Voice of Peace Reverberates in Region
2- ‘Iran Ready for Friendly Ties with One or Two Regional Countries’
3- Iran on Verge of Serious Change: First VP
Ebtekar:
1- Washington-Ankara Tension on Kurds
E’temad:
1- Zarif’s Maneuver in Baghdad
Ettela’at:
1- We Won’t Let Any Country to Give Negative Image of Iran: Spokesperson
2- Trump Threatens Turkey with Economic Devastation if It Attacks Kurds
Javan:
1- Martyrdom of 15 Army Servicemen in Boeing 707 Land-crash
Kayhan:
1- Domino of US Collapse Begins: Iran Basij Forces Commander
2- West Withdrawal from Middle East Paves Way for Iran
Shahrvand:
1- Saviour of Boeing 707 Tragedy Survivor: Something Inside Me Said Someone’s Alive
Sharq:
1- Today; Test Day for Everyone: Rouhani
2- Government Cannot Stand against Sanctions, Problems Alone: First VP
3- Deadly Landing Near Tehran
4- Boeing 707 Tragedy in Karaj Kills 15