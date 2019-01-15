All papers today covered the crash of cargo plane near Tehran in which 15 people lost their lives.

A particular focus of headlines today was the comments made by President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Golestan province.

Another top story was FM Mohammad Javad Zarif’s meetings in Iraq and his comments regarding mutual ties and regional issues.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Afkar:

1- Iran’s Nation Will Definitely Defeat US: Rouhani

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Army 707 Boeing Crashes in Karaj

2- Iran Surprised by Afghan Officials’ Position

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Iran’s Voice of Peace Reverberates in Region

2- ‘Iran Ready for Friendly Ties with One or Two Regional Countries’

3- Iran on Verge of Serious Change: First VP

Ebtekar:

1- Washington-Ankara Tension on Kurds

E’temad:

1- Zarif’s Maneuver in Baghdad

Ettela’at:

1- We Won’t Let Any Country to Give Negative Image of Iran: Spokesperson

2- Trump Threatens Turkey with Economic Devastation if It Attacks Kurds

Javan:

1- Martyrdom of 15 Army Servicemen in Boeing 707 Land-crash

Kayhan:

1- Domino of US Collapse Begins: Iran Basij Forces Commander

2- West Withdrawal from Middle East Paves Way for Iran

Shahrvand:

1- Saviour of Boeing 707 Tragedy Survivor: Something Inside Me Said Someone’s Alive

Sharq:

1- Today; Test Day for Everyone: Rouhani

2- Government Cannot Stand against Sanctions, Problems Alone: First VP

3- Deadly Landing Near Tehran

4- Boeing 707 Tragedy in Karaj Kills 15