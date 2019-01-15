A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 15

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

All papers today covered the crash of cargo plane near Tehran in which 15 people lost their lives.

A particular focus of headlines today was the comments made by President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Golestan province.

Another top story was FM Mohammad Javad Zarif’s meetings in Iraq and his comments regarding mutual ties and regional issues.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Afkar:

1- Iran’s Nation Will Definitely Defeat US: Rouhani

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Army 707 Boeing Crashes in Karaj

2- Iran Surprised by Afghan Officials’ Position

 

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Iran’s Voice of Peace Reverberates in Region

2- ‘Iran Ready for Friendly Ties with One or Two Regional Countries’

3- Iran on Verge of Serious Change: First VP

 

Ebtekar:

1- Washington-Ankara Tension on Kurds

 

E’temad:

1- Zarif’s Maneuver in Baghdad

 

Ettela’at:

1- We Won’t Let Any Country to Give Negative Image of Iran: Spokesperson

2- Trump Threatens Turkey with Economic Devastation if It Attacks Kurds

 

Javan:

1- Martyrdom of 15 Army Servicemen in Boeing 707 Land-crash

 

Kayhan:

1- Domino of US Collapse Begins: Iran Basij Forces Commander

2- West Withdrawal from Middle East Paves Way for Iran

 

Shahrvand:

1- Saviour of Boeing 707 Tragedy Survivor: Something Inside Me Said Someone’s Alive

 

Sharq:

1- Today; Test Day for Everyone: Rouhani

2- Government Cannot Stand against Sanctions, Problems Alone: First VP

3- Deadly Landing Near Tehran

4- Boeing 707 Tragedy in Karaj Kills 15

   
   

Read moreMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

8 + 18 =

CAPTCHA

*