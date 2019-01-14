Almost all papers today covered the statements made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad on enhancing ties with the Arab country.

Also a top story was Poland’s planned hosting of an Anti-Iranian summit and the Iranian officials’ reactions to the decision.

A controversial revelation regarding close ties between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US official’s visit to Lebanon before Anti-Iranian Summit in Poland: Al-Hayat

2- We Understand Turkey’s Reasons for Safeguarding its Borders: Pompeo

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- US Says It Will Not Renew Iran Waivers

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Gap between Parties Provides Opportunity for US: Expert

Ebtekar:

1- Don’t Bet on Wrong Horse: Zarif in Baghdad

2- Country’s Development Path Promising: Iran First VP

3- British Parliament to Vote on Brexit on Tuesday

E’temad:

1- Trump Does Not Provide Info on Bilateral Meetings with Putin

2- FM Zarif Arrives in Iraq

Ettela’at:

1- If Saudi Attacks Continue, We Will Unveil New Missiles: Yemeni Army

2- We Pass Through Hard Times with Prudence: Jahangiri

3- Zarif Reacts to US Sabotage in Iran-Iraq Relations

Iran:

1- Rouhani Visits Golestan Province

2- We Shall Not Pin Hopes on US Internal Conflicts: FM Zarif

3- We Do Not Negotiate with US over Regional Issues

4- Others Must Not Pay Cost of Europe’s Security

5- Iran’s Private Sector Can Be Best Option to Reconstruct Syria

Jam-e Jam:

1- West’s Rush to Control Syria’s Market in Absence of Iran

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- ‘Goods Exported, Imported Without Any Problem’

2- Indian Refinery Imports One Million Barrels of Oil from Iran

3- Polish Chargé d’affaires Summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

4- Poland Anti-Iran Summit Doomed to Failure: Analyst

5- Efforts to Influence Forex Market Being Neutralised: CBI Governor

Kayhan:

1- Fate of Friends of Syria Conference Depending on Poland Summit

2- Reactions to Pompeo’s Anti-Iranian Stances

3- Accusing Iran, Supporting Terrorists Result of EU’s Rudeness, Passivity of Iranian Foreign Ministry

4- Middle Eastern Nations Hate US: Zogby Poll

Mardomsalari:

1- Warsaw; US Mercenary on Iran, Europe

2- Poland Seeking to Persuade US to Build Military Base in Country

3- British Prime Minister Warns of Withdrawal from Brexit

Setareh Sobh:

1- Washington Post Reveals Close Ties between Trump, Putin

Sharq:

1- Poland Should Respond to Consequences of Anti-Iran Summit: Iran Spokesman

2- Aftershocks of Holding Anti-Iranian Conference