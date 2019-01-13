The top story in all papers today was the Iranian officials’ strong protest against Poland’s decision to co-host an anti-Iran conference in collaboration with the US.

Also a top story was the second consecutive win of the Iranian national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE, which booked a place for the Team Melli in the next round of the tournament.

A viral video of several Iranian conscripts dancing to the music they themselves are playing also received great coverage. Many feared the video would lead to their punishment, but the top military service official General Kamali surprisingly supported the draftees in a post on his Instagram account, and said it is their right to be happy.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo Invites Netanyahu to Attend US’ Anti-Iran Summit

2- Washington: We Won’t Issue Any Further Exemptions for Oil Imports from Iran

3- Pompeo: We’ll Continue Our Cooperation with Bahrain on Iran

Abrar-e Varzeshi:

1- Iran Advances to Next Round of AFC Asian Cup

2- Vietnamese Coach: We Were Took Weak to Counter Iranian Strikers

3- Let’s Go and Defeat Iraq

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Analyst: GOP Will Probably Have to Pick Another Candidate in 2020

2- General: Confidential Documents of Sacred Defence Will Be Published

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Washington’s Anti-Iran Summit in Poland

2- Pompeo’s Dream in Warsaw Won’t Come True [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Tehran’s Strategic Patience over JCPOA

Foreign Affairs Reviews Three Reasons Why Iran Stays in JCPOA

Ebtekar:

1- Poland Summit Aimed at Covering Up Deal of the Century

Etemad:

1- Long Live Iranian Soldiers

Viral Video of Conscripts Dancing to Music Sparks Controversy

Top General: It’s Their Right to Be Happy

2- Iran Leader to Students Abroad: Be Pioneers in Making Iran Independent

3- New Aggression, New Year

Israel Says Has Dropped 2,000 Bombs on Syria in One Year

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Poland Won’t Be Able to Wash Shame of Hosting Anti-Iran Summit

2- New York Times Publishes Photo of Iran’s Yazd, Calls It Jewel of Mideast

Hamshahri:

1- Warsaw Show: Iran Strongly Raps Poland for Plan to Host Anti-Tehran Meeting

2- US Has Reinforced Ties with Poland in Past 2 Year to Cause Rift in EU

3- Millions of Dollars’ Worth of Artworks Sold at Tehran Auction

Iran:

1- Four Bills Prepared by Gov’t to Protect Women’s Rights: VP

Javan:

1- US Downgrades from Maximum Sanctions to Seminar in Poland’s Circus

2- Europe Not Successful in JCPOA Test: Moscow

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iranian Officials React to Poland Anti-Iran Conference

2- Iran Starts Extracting Gas from Phases 22 to 24 of South Pars Gas Field

Kayhan:

1- Yellow Vest Protesters Call for People’s Attacks on Banks

2- Terrorists’ Ringleader in Syria: Our Sponsors Threw Us out Like Toilet Papers

Sazandegi:

1- Iran Strongly Advances to Next Round of AFC Asian Cup with Saman, Sardar

2- Has Macron Lost His Power of Controlling Populism?

Case of Louis XVI to Be Repeated?

Shahrvand:

1- Give Medals to These Conscripts

Viral Video of Draftees Dancing to Music Makes Everyone Happy

Shargh:

1- Iraq Hub of Trade Talks: Iran FM Due in Baghdad at Head of Delegation

2- Poland Betrays Iran’s Mercies

3- Riyadh to Try Six Human Rights Activists

Sobh-e Now:

1- Expel Polish Envoy to Tehran