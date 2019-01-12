Almost all papers today covered the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in praise of the late ex-president Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and his personality.

Also a top story was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s tour of regional countries which is aimed at uniting Arab countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A controversial plan by the municipality of Tehran to receive tolls from citizens who use some of the busiest tunnels in the capital also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Zarif: We’ll Continue Our Aerospace Program

2- Top Lawmaker: FATF Adoption Enemy’s Plot for Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani Upset with Reformists

2- Zarif, Zanganeh Chasing Pompeo!

3- Senior Lawmaker: Iran Can’t Fight the World When Its Economy Ranks 18th

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani Praises Ayatollah Rafsanjani’s Personality

* Ending War Matters, Not Fighting against the World

2- Rumours of Zarif’s Resignation, Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA Dismissed

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: We Should Be Rafsanjani of Our Time

2- Pompeo Visiting 9 Regional Countries with Aim of Countering Iran

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif to Pompeo: Hell Will Freeze the Day When Iran Follows US’ Model of Human Rights

2- Several Top Saudi Commanders Killed in Yemeni Ansarullah’s Drone Attack

Javan:

1- US Starts Escaping Syria

2- Vietnam, Second Important Rival of Iran at AFC Asian Cup

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: Ayatollah Rafsanjani’s Name Interwoven with Iran’s Dignity

2- Reuters: S Korea to Resume Oil Imports from Iran

3- Trump’s Son Compares Refugees to Wild Animals

Kayhan:

1- First-Degree Idiot in Cairo: US Saviour of Middle East!

2- Iran Leader: Some US Statesmen Pretend to Be Crazy; I Don’t Believe that; They’re First-Degree Idiots

3- Europe’s Time Over: Iran’s Top Security Official Slams Europe’s Failure to Launch SPV

Sazandegi:

1- US on Verge of National Emergency

* Trump Threatening Congress to Receive Budget for Building Border Wall

Setareh Sobh:

1- Interior Ministry: Gov’t Reviewing Law of Elections

* Voters Must Sign Up before Election Day

Shahrvand:

1- Tunnel of Horror in Tehran

* Municipality’s Plan to Receive Tolls for Use of Tehran’s Tunnels Sparks Controversy

* City Council Opposed to the Plan

2- We’ll Win and Advance to Next Stage: Team Melli to Face Vietnam Saturday

Shargh:

1- US Taking Advantage of Regional Conflicts: Regional Arabs Host Pompeo

2- Iran Using Natural Gas as Diplomatic Tool in Negotiations

Sobh-e Now:

1- Iraqi Market Top Destination of Iran’s Exports

2- People May Be Forced to Pay Toll for Using Tunnels in Tehran

* Reformists Seeking to Make Life More Expensive for Citizens of Tehran