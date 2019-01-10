A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 10, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story today was the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with a huge crowd of people from the city of Qom.
Several papers also covered the sanctions imposed by the European Union against a number of Iranian individuals, and Tehran’s response to the move.
The thaw in bilateral relations between Arab countries and the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- US Support for New EU Sanctions against Iran
2- Human Rights Bodies: Venezuelan Army Officers, Relatives Tortured for Plot against Gov’t
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader: Avoid Aristocracy, Try to Make People’s Lives Easier
2- Has EU’s Bid to Create Special Payment Mechanism Failed?
3- SPV Not Yet Cancelled [Editorial]
Ebtekar:
1- Iran Leader: Don’t Back Off in Face of US’ Threats
2- Rouhani: Everything Based on People’s Votes
Etemad:
1- Iran Leader: Show Courage, Wisdom When Dealing with US Statesmen’s Threats
2- EU Sanctions against Iran Blow to Tehran-Brussels Ties
Ettela’at:
1- Israeli Foreign Ministry: Delegations from Arab States Secretly Visiting Israel
2- Iran Will Soon Take Important Decisions Regarding Security Cooperation with Europe
3- Iran Leader: People, Officials Should Turn Sanctions into Unprecedented Defeat for ‘Big Satan’
Jame Jam:
1- Iran Leader: Pay Special Attention to People’s Livelihood
2- Arabs Seeking to Hunt Assad: Are They Plotting to Distance Syria from Iran?
Javan:
1- Europe Worried about Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA
* 6 European Diplomats at Iranian Foreign Ministry amid New EU Sanctions against Iran
2- Former Israeli Minister Admits He Spied for Iran
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- India Starts Repaying Its Oil Debts to Iran
2- Turkey to Continue Importing Iran’s Oil
3- US Senate Refuses to Approve Bill on New Anti-Iran Sanctions
Kayhan:
1- Iran Seeks to Revise Security, Intelligence Cooperation with Europe
2- Iraqi Resistance Forces to US Army: Our Fingers on the Trigger
Mardomsalari:
1- Tehran Strongly Slams Brussels’ Security Paradox
* Iran to Take Reciprocal Measure against European Diplomats
Shargh:
1- Assad’s Special Aide in Riyadh for Secret Talks
2- Reformist Figure Tajzadeh: Rouhani’s Gov’t Duty-Bound to Break Sanctions
3- First European Sanctions Receives Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Harsh Response
4- No Similarity between Yellow Vests in France, Workers in Iran: First VP