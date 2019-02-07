A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 7

A top story in almost all papers today was the remarks made by Parliament Ali Larijani about the Leader’s call for “structural changes” in the country within a four-month period. However, another lawmaker later claimed the Leader has called for changes to the country’s budget bill, and not the country’s structure.

Iraq’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s vow to use its bases in the Arab country against Iran also remained a top story today, with many papers covering top Iraqi Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s opposition to Trump’s words.

President Hassan Rouhani’s comment that Tehran would embrace closer ties with the US if the latter repents also made the headlines today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Europe Was Weak in Implementing Its Commitments

2- Iraq Won’t Be Part of US Sanctions against Iran: PM

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Banks Strongly Opposed to Increase in Amount of Marriage Loan

2- We Should Neither Overestimate, nor Ignore Europe: Ex-Diplomat

3- Beam of Hope for Ending 40-Year War in Afghanistan

4- Iran Would Accept US If It Repents: Rouhani

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Leader Calls for Structural Changes in Four Months: Larijani

2- Competent Youth Unemployed While Jobs Exchanged between Old Officials: Reformist

3- Rouhani: Ballot Box Only Solution to Regional Crises

4- Iran, Iraq Agree on Financial System

Etemad:

1- Iran, Iraq Finalize Financial Mechanism

2- Trump Makes Accusations against Iran in His State of Union Speech

3- Iraq Not Launch Pad for Harming Other Countries: Ayatollah Sistani

Ettela’at:

1- Iranians to Show Epic Turnout in 22 Bahman (Revolution Anniv.) Rallies

2- Iraq Not to Turn into Country for Harming Its Neighbours: Ayatollah Sistani

Farhikhtegan:

1- Families of Victims of MKO Attacks in 1980s File Lawsuit against Them

Ghanoon:

1- Iran Leader Gives Order for Widespread Reforms

2- Smuggling Might Be Cause of Soaring Meat Prices in Iran

3- Iran Testing IR-8 Centrifuges: Salehi

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Here It Comes Iranian Version of Bitcoin

* Big Consortium, 4 Banks, Gold Reserves behind “Payman”

Iran:

1- Banking Deal between Iran, Iraq

2- Iranian Universities Implementing 485 Joint Projects with Foreign Counterparts

3- We’ll Stick to Our Signature: Rouhani in Meeting with Foreign Envoys

Jame Jam:

1- Larijani’s Comments about “Structural Changes” Called by Leader Spark Controversy

2- Iran Now “Safe Island” of Region: Conservative Figure

Javan:

1- Revolution Will Survive, We’ll Remain Revolutionary

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Top Clerics, Parties, Bodies Call for People’s Participation in Feb. 11 Rallies

2- Trump Must Take Back His Words: Iraq PM

Kayhan:

1- Iran Celebrates Fortieth Birthday

2- Trump Humiliated in Congress: Democrats Don’t Pay Any Attention to Trump

Sazandegi:

1- Iran Leader Orders Officials to Revise Budget Structure

2- 82 Controversial Minutes: Trump’s Second State of Union Speech Deepens Political Gaps in US

3- Monarchy Dies: Long Live Republic of Iran [Featured Reports on 40th Revolution Anniv.]

Shargh:

1- IRGC to Deal with Chinese Ships’ Offences

2- UN Envoy for Iraq Meets with Top Shiite Cleric Ayatollah Sistani

2- Iran to Accept US’ Repentance If It Apologizes: President

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Tehran, Baghdad Launch Their Financial Channel

2- Ayatollah Sistani’s Historic Defence of Iran

3- Iranian MPs, Experts Continue Criticizing EU’s Insulting Mechanism