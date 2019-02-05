The top story in all papers today was the widespread reaction of Iraqi officials to US President Donald Trump’s claim that the US wants to use Iraq for “watching” Iran.

Also a top story was Iran’s criticism of what has been described as Europe’s “conditions” for implementing the special purpose vehicle it recently introduced, known as INSTEX, in order to facilitate trade with Iran in the face of the US sanctions.

Also a top story today was the Iranian Leader’s order to pardon 50,000 inmates on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US to Stay in Iraq to Keep Pressure on Iran: NY Times

2- Kremlin: Putin, Rouhani, Erdogan to Meet on Feb. 14 in Sochi

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Nine Interesting Facts about FATF

2- Gaddafi Gave Iran 10 Missiles on Condition that One Is Used against Saudi: Ex-IRGC Chief

3- Namaki Becomes New Health Minister of Iran: First Health Minister Who’s Not Doctor

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Attack on Iranian Pilgrims’ Bus in Iraq: One Killed, 9 Wounded

2- Judiciary Chief: 50,000 Inmates to Be Pardoned on Revolution Anniversary

Ebtekar:

1- DM: We Won’t Spare Any Effort to Boost Our Defence Power

2- Europe Trying to Improve Its Damaged Reputation

Etemad:

1- Judiciary Chief: Critics Are Not Criminals

2- Blind Watch: Trump Says He Wants to Watch Iran Using Its Bases in Iraq

3- Europe in Dilemma of US Sanctions, Commitment to Iran

Ettela’at:

1- 50,000 Prisoners to Be Pardoned on Revolution Anniversary

2- Zarif: We Won’t Wait for Europe for Our Financial Transactions

3- Iraqi Groups, Officials Give Strong Response to Trump’s Iran Comments

* Salih: Baghdad Didn’t Allow US to Watch Iran Using Iraq

* Abadi: Trump’s Comments, Moves to Sour Baghdad-Washington Ties

Farhikhtegan:

1- Golden Raspberry Award Given to US Delusions

* US Politicians Have Dreamt of Overthrowing Iran System for 40 Years

Iran:

1- Zarif: Europe Has Set No Condition for Implementing INSTEX

2- Iraqi Politicians’ Response to Trump’s Comments: Iraq Won’t Turn into US’ Watch Tower

Jame Jam:

1- Message of Massive Pardon in Iran

* Iran Leader Pardons Many of Those Who Made Economic Mistakes at 40th Anniv. of Revolution

2- Medical Revolution in Revolutionary Iran: Iran’s Medical Progress after 40 Years

Javan:

1- Baghdad: We Haven’t Given Trump Any Permission for Countering Iran

2- FATF Doesn’t Serve Iran’s Interests at All: Politician

3- INSTEX, Piece of Paper Aimed at Decreasing JCPOA Commitments

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iraq Widely Protests Trump’s Interventionist Anti-Iran Comments

2- Financial Times: Europe Willing to See Iran Reaps Benefits of JCPOA

Kayhan:

1- We’ll Cut Off US’ Hands: Iraqis’ Reaction to Trump’s Anti-Iran Comments

2- Europe’s Conditions for INSTEX Humiliating; Iran Won’t Accept Them: Experts

Khorasan:

1- Entire Iraq against Trump

2- One-Fifth of Iranian Prisoners to Be Pardoned

Shahrvand:

1- Fashion Designers Talk about Special, Odd Clothes of Iranian Actors at Fajr Film Festival

Shargh:

1- Parliament Calls for Probe into Cancellation of Larijani’s Speech in Karaj

2- General Amnesty at 40th Birthday of Iran’s Revolution [Editorial]

Sobh-e Now:

1- Queen Elizabeth’s Escape from Buckingham Palace

* Queen Changes Her Residence over Possible Riots