Iranian papers continued to cover global reactions to the European Union’s launch of its special purpose vehicle, known as INSTEX, which is aimed at facilitating trade with Iran.

Russia’s retaliatory move to withdraw from its Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with the US also received great coverage.

Also a top story was the Saturday terrorist attack on a morning parade of IRGC forces in south-eastern Iran, which killed one and wounded five others.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Amano Outraged by Zionists’ Destructive Moves against JCPOA

2- Zarif’s Account of Hardliners’ Moves to Stab Him in Back

3- Asghar Farhadi: Iran My Home, I’ll Never Leave It

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Ali Larijani’s Speech in Karaj Cancelled after Hardliners’ Protest

2- Terrorist Attack on IRGC’s Morning Parade Kills One, Wounds 5

Ebtekar:

1- Hardliners Opposed to National Unity: A Report on Unending Radicalism

2- Iran Nuclear Chief: Europeans Take Constructive Measure on Economic Sector

Etemad:

1- US Threatens Europe: Russia Withdraws from INF

2- How Did Iranian Conservative Media React to INSTEX?

Ettela’at:

1- INSTEX Showed Europe Can Act Independently: Rouhani

2- Iranian Cruise Missile “Hoveizeh” Unveiled

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Tehran, Warsaw, The Hague, Palermo

* Mid-February Full of Decisive Economic, Political Decisions

Iran:

1- Private Sector Welcomes INSTEX: Members of Chamber of Commerce

2- Operational Phase of 40,000 Projects to End Deprivation Begins

Javan:

1- US Deals Fifth Blow to Int’l Treaties

* Putin Responds to US Withdrawal from INF with Ultrasonic Missile

2- Zarif: Deals with US Not Even Worth the Ink

3- Iran Unveils Hoveizeh Missile with 1,350km Range

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iranian, Foreign Experts Welcome EU’s Special Payment Channel

2- NY Times: Trump Starts New Era of Global Insecurity Caused by Nuclear Powers

Kayhan:

1- INSTEX Manifestation of Trump’s Dream: Iran Must Reject FATF

2- Energy Minister: Capacity of Iran’s Power Plants 11 Times Higher than 1979

3- Marzieh Hashemi: I Chose Iran Because It Fights US’ Brutal Policies

Khorasan:

1- Cold War Imminent

* Russia Leaves INF Treaty with US in Retaliatory Move

2- Iranian Army’s Significant Progress in Past 40 Years [Editorial by Brigadier General Baqeri]

Setareh Sobh:

1- Clash of Two Nuclear Powers over Intermediate-Range Missiles

2- Why Was Parliament Speaker’s Speech in Karaj Cancelled?

Shahrvand:

1- Dream of a Hot Life in Sultanate!

* Rumours Show Iranians Immigrating to Oman

2- Qatar Head Coach: Iran? I Still Have a Lot to Do in Qatar

Shargh:

1- Presidents Shouldn’t Necessarily Remain in Power for Two Consecutive Terms

2- Rouhani: We Back Venezuela’s Legitimate Gov’t

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Europe Betrays JCPOA

* In INSTEX, There’s No Sign that Shows France, UK, Germany Implementing Obligations

2- Most Unprecedented Crackdown in France since World Cup