The top story in all papers today was the massive turnout of Iranian people in the rallies held across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Revolution, which toppled the US-backed monarchy.

Several papers also covered the remarks made by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, about the untrustworthiness of Europeans.

The awards ceremony of the 37th Fajr Film Festival, where the film “The Night Moon Was Full” won the majority of top prizes, also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Afkar:

1- Rouhani: People’s Turnout in 22 Bahman Rallies Foiled Enemy Plots

2- Iran First VP: Sanctions Target Iranian Nation, Not Islamic System

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Trump Allegedly Requests to Visit Tehran

2- Mousavian: Iran Can Help American Forces Leave Region without Losing Face

3- Iran Leader Europeans Untrustworthy Just Like Americans

4- People Show Great Turnout in 40th Revolution Anniv. Rallies

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani: Change Can Only Be Achieved through Ballot Box

2- “The Night Moon Was Full” Wins Majority of Awards at Fajr Festival

Ebtekar:

1- Last Breaths of ISIS in Hajin?

A Report on SDF’s Operation to Defeat ISIS

2- Rouhani: We Won’t Let US Win

Etemad:

1- We’re All Together

People Show Huge Turnout in Rallies despite Cold Weather, Economic Woes

2- Iran Leader: I Repeatedly Said ‘Don’t Trust US’, Now I Say Europeans Untrustworthy Too

3- Iranian War Commander: Trump’s Policy Is to Bring Iran Back under US Domination

Ettela’at:

1- A Nation’s Glorious Turnout

2- Iran Leader: Iranian Nation Standing against Enemy Like Hero

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Trump’s Suspicious Signals for Talks with Iran

Iranian Diplomat: US President Has Expressed Preparedness to Visit Iran!

2- Absolute Conquerors of Cinema

“The Night Moon Was Full” Wins Most Important Awards at Fajr Festival

Iran:

1- Glorious Dawn of Revolution’s Fifth Decade

2- Iran Leader: Negotiate with Europe, but Don’t Trust Them

Jame Jam:

1- People Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Revolution despite All Troubles, Propaganda

Javan:

1- This Is True Face of Islamic Revolution

Iran’s Revolution Starts 41st Year of Its Life

2- Iranian Woman Director Abyar Wins Top Awards with Her Film

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Fifth Decade of Islamic Revolution’s Life Begins with People’s Splendid Rallies

2- 100s of Construction, Economic, Health Projects Opened during Ten-Day Dawn

3- Shiite Kid Brutally Killed in Front of Mother’s Eyes in Medina

Kayhan:

1- More Spectacular than Ever: Iran Gives 40th Slap on Trump’s Face

World Media Widely Cover Spectacular Rallies of 22 Bahman

Millions of Iranians Slap US in Face by Showing Great Turnout

2- Nasrallah: Iran’s Progress under Leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei Surprises World Thinkers

3- Official: Iran Outpaces Turkey in Exports to Iraq

Setareh Sobh:

1- National Solidarity on 40th Birthday of Iran’s Revolution

2- Rouhani: Iran’s Revolution Aimed at Replacing Vice with Virtue

Shahrvand:

1- Hello to Fifth Decade of Revolution

2- Iran Leader: Death to America Means Death to US Rulers

3- One Night, One Month, Seven Awards

Abyar’s Film Winner of Fajr Festival

Shargh:

1- Test for Iran at 40th Anniversary of Revolution

Rouhani: Our Cause Today Same of the One We Had 40 Years Ago

2- Iran Leader: I’m Optimistic about Future of Country