The recent developments in Syria, particularly the US withdrawal and Syrian Army’s victory in taking control of Kurdish-held regions north of the country caught attentions of most papers on Monday.

Another hot topic for Iranian newspapers was a meeting between Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhaleh, in which the Iranian officials renewed Iran’s commitment to assisting Palestinians in their battle to liberate their lands.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Russia’s UN Ambassador: No Ground for Placing New Restrictions on Iran at UN Security Council

2- Pentagon: US Forces Still Fighting ISIS Remnants in Syria

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Would Dismissal of Adel al-Jubeir Prepare Ground for Iran-Saudi Talks?

Iran:

1- Zarif Talks About Possibility of Choosing Two Other Female Ambassadors

2- Trump is Hammering World Economy: US Economist

Mardom Salari:

SPV Will Meet Iran’s Humanitarian Demands in First Step SNSC Chief to PIJ Chief: Nations in Region Would Prevent Deal of Century

Ebtekar:

1- World Bank Forecast Hard Year for Iranian Economy

2- Trump Announces Breakthrough in Talks to End US-China Trade War

Etemad:

1- Passing Benyamin Netanyahu: Israeli Politicians Get Ready for Tough Election

2-Iran and US Withdrawal from Syria

Ettela’at:

1- Iran, Syria Sign MoU on Strategic Cooperation

2- Syria, Iraq Agree to Pound Daesh Positions in Each Other’s Soil

3- Knowledge-Based Products Play Big Role in Expanding Export

Resalat:

1- Shamkhani: Iran to Stand by [Anti-Israel] Resistance Axis Till Complete Victory

2-Challenges Facing Trump in White House

Javan:

1- Syria Enter 2019 With Liberation of Northern Regions / Kurds Pass Control of Strategic Tishrin Dam to Government

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- PIJ Chief Tells SNSC Secretary: Palestinian People More Determined to Keep Up Fighting Until Complete Victory

2- Non-Oil Export Passes $33 Billion in Nine Months: Iranian Costumes

3-Bahraini Human Rights Activists Call for Cancellation of Death Sentence for 33 Political Prisoners

4-New Details of Khashoggi’s Murder Tape and Reason Behind his Death

Kayhan:

1-War, Escape and Fire in French Streets/ Police Arrests 57 Yellow Vests

2- Guardian: Bashar al-Assad Starts New Year With Victory [Kurds in Northern Syria]

Sazandegi:

1- Based on Decree of Leader of Islamic Revolution: [Ayatollah Sadeq] Amoli [Larijani] Replaces [Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi] Shahroudi

Setareh Sobh:

1- Origins of Ankara-Damascus Problems

2- Iran to Become Self-Sufficient in Petrol Production/ Petrol Production Capacity Reaches 105 Million Litres Per Day

Shargh:

1- Without Iran, Afghanistan Won’t Reach Peace: Analyst

Sobh-e Nou:

1- Iran Syria’s Priority for Reconstruction Projects: Syrian Ambassador Conveys Message of Bashar al-Assad