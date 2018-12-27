Almost all papers today covered the visit of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani to Kabul and his Confirmation of Tehran’s talks with the Taliban. During his one-day trip to Kabul, Shamkhani noted that Iran will continue talks with the Taliban to help resolve security problems in Afghanistan. He said that Tehran has been holding talks with the Taliban with the knowledge of the Afghan government.

Abrar:

1- Iran-Russia Naval Ties Develop: Navy Commander

2- We Face Crisis in Forming Government: Michel Aoun

3- Turkey Not Able to Eradicate ISIS in Syria

4- Israel again Launches Air Raid on Syria

Aftab-e- Yazd:

1- Iran-Taliban Talks Confirmed

* Shamkhani Officially Confirms Tehran’s Negotiations with Taliban

Ebtekar:

1- We Must Try to Reduce Suffering of People: Rouhani

2- Competition for Conquering Peace in Syria

* Report on Possibility of Syria’s Return to Arab League

E’temad:

1- Trip to Kabul, Dialogue with Taliban

2- Tension between Trump, Imran Khan

Ettela’at:

1- Improving People’s Livelihood First Priority of Budget Bill: Rouhani

2- Trump Counts on Saudi Arabia as ATM: Rai al-Youm

3- Policymaking in Tehran, Talks in Kabul

* Annihilation of ISIS Main Focus of Talks with Taliban

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Russia Warns US against Interference in Saudi Royal Succession

2- Mubarak-Morsi Face-off in Court

3- Tehran Reliable Partner for Seoul: South Korean President

4- Syria Intercepts 14 of 16 Israeli Missiles: Russia

Kayhan:

1- Iran Warns about Attempts to Transfer ISIS Elements to Afghanistan

2- Germany Opposes Deployment of US Missiles to Europe

3- Our Role in US Withdrawal from Syria [Editorial]

Mardomsalari:

1- Withdrawal from JCPOA Not Difficult If Europe Fails to Launch SPV: MP

2- Molavi Abdul Hamid Stresses Development of Ties between Iran, Oman

3- Trump Possible Impeachment: US Waiting for Outcome of Muller’s Investigations

Sazandegi:

1- Bibi’s Gamble: Israel’s Snap Elections to Benefit or Detriment of Netanyahu?

Shargh:

1- Iran Leader Leads Funeral Prayer for Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi

2- Talks with Taliban against ISIS: Iran-Taliban Dialogue to Continue

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- No One Knows What’s Going on Here: US Commander on Withdrawal from Syria