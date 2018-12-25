A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 25

The top story in most of the papers today was the death of head of Iran’s Expediency Council and former Judiciary Chief, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.

Abrar:

1- Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Habibollah Sayyari: We Will Not Allow USS Stennis to Approach Our Territorial Waters

2- Israel Army Chief: Iran to Deploy 100,000 Troops to Syria!

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Who is New Head of US Department of Defence?

2- Mustafa Rahmandoust, Iranian Poet, Author of Children Books: I’m Feeling for Modern Kids Who Cannot Play

 

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Death of Jurisprudent/ Head of Iran’s Expediency Council and Former Judiciary Chief Passes Away after Prolonged Illness

2- Startups; Country’s Productive Force

 

Ebtekar:

1- Burial of Childhood under War Rubbles

2- Shayan Hadji Najaf Honoured at UNICEF Photo of Year Award

3- Zarif Tells Al Mayadeen: We Won’t Wait for Europeans to Meet Their Obligations

 

Etemad:

1- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Dies

2- A Look at Life of Justice-seeker Reformer

3- US Left, Iran Stays

4- Withdrawal of US Troops from Syria Will Change Situation in Region

5- Atlantic: Predictions of Iranian Leader Were Correct

 

Ettela’at:

1- We Need to Rethink Policies to Protect Environment: Iranian Head of Department of Environment

2- Fatah Movement: Iran Most Honest Country in Fight against Arrogance

 

Iran:

1- Demise of Modernist Jurisprudent / Ayatollah Shahroudi Dies

2- Time to Reconcile with Jesus

3- A Note by Loris Tjeknavorian (Composer, Orchestra Conductor) on Christmas

 

Javan:

1- Netanyahu’s Coalition Collapses

2- 8 Bags of Abortion Drugs Seized

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- $7.5 b Allocated to Education, Research in Budget Bill

2- Chairman of Iran’s Food, Drug Administration: Iran Self-sufficient in Production of Radiomedics

3- Zionist Daily: Israel Hailed in Saudi Press on Bin Salman’s Order

4- Preferential Trade between Iran, India Finalised

 

Kayhan:

1- Washington Post to US People: Wake Up! US Army Not Invincible

2- Arab Countries Launch Campaign to Boycotts Saudi Arabia to Support Yemeni People

3- “Steel roduction in Iran 10 Times More that Before Revolution”

 

Khorasan:

1- Biggest Wall Street Plunge in Last 10 Years

2- Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace: We Are Looking for Alternative for Instagram

 

 

 

Shahrvand:

1- Santa Clause on Sidewalks of Tehran

 

Shargh:

1- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Dies

2- Foreigners Join Iran to Counter Sanctions

3- New Middle East Dangers for Iran (Editorial)

   
   

