The top story in most of the papers today was the death of head of Iran’s Expediency Council and former Judiciary Chief, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.

Abrar:

1- Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Habibollah Sayyari: We Will Not Allow USS Stennis to Approach Our Territorial Waters

2- Israel Army Chief: Iran to Deploy 100,000 Troops to Syria!

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Who is New Head of US Department of Defence?

2- Mustafa Rahmandoust, Iranian Poet, Author of Children Books: I’m Feeling for Modern Kids Who Cannot Play

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Death of Jurisprudent/ Head of Iran’s Expediency Council and Former Judiciary Chief Passes Away after Prolonged Illness

2- Startups; Country’s Productive Force

Ebtekar:

1- Burial of Childhood under War Rubbles

2- Shayan Hadji Najaf Honoured at UNICEF Photo of Year Award

3- Zarif Tells Al Mayadeen: We Won’t Wait for Europeans to Meet Their Obligations

Etemad:

1- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Dies

2- A Look at Life of Justice-seeker Reformer

3- US Left, Iran Stays

4- Withdrawal of US Troops from Syria Will Change Situation in Region

5- Atlantic: Predictions of Iranian Leader Were Correct

Ettela’at:

1- We Need to Rethink Policies to Protect Environment: Iranian Head of Department of Environment

2- Fatah Movement: Iran Most Honest Country in Fight against Arrogance

Iran:

1- Demise of Modernist Jurisprudent / Ayatollah Shahroudi Dies

2- Time to Reconcile with Jesus

3- A Note by Loris Tjeknavorian (Composer, Orchestra Conductor) on Christmas

Javan:

1- Netanyahu’s Coalition Collapses

2- 8 Bags of Abortion Drugs Seized

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- $7.5 b Allocated to Education, Research in Budget Bill

2- Chairman of Iran’s Food, Drug Administration: Iran Self-sufficient in Production of Radiomedics

3- Zionist Daily: Israel Hailed in Saudi Press on Bin Salman’s Order

4- Preferential Trade between Iran, India Finalised

Kayhan:

1- Washington Post to US People: Wake Up! US Army Not Invincible

2- Arab Countries Launch Campaign to Boycotts Saudi Arabia to Support Yemeni People

3- “Steel roduction in Iran 10 Times More that Before Revolution”

Khorasan:

1- Biggest Wall Street Plunge in Last 10 Years

2- Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace: We Are Looking for Alternative for Instagram

Shahrvand:

1- Santa Clause on Sidewalks of Tehran

Shargh:

1- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Dies

2- Foreigners Join Iran to Counter Sanctions

3- New Middle East Dangers for Iran (Editorial)