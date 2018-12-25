IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in most of the papers today was the death of head of Iran’s Expediency Council and former Judiciary Chief, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi.
Abrar:
1- Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Habibollah Sayyari: We Will Not Allow USS Stennis to Approach Our Territorial Waters
2- Israel Army Chief: Iran to Deploy 100,000 Troops to Syria!
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Who is New Head of US Department of Defence?
2- Mustafa Rahmandoust, Iranian Poet, Author of Children Books: I’m Feeling for Modern Kids Who Cannot Play
Arman-e Emrouz:
1- Death of Jurisprudent/ Head of Iran’s Expediency Council and Former Judiciary Chief Passes Away after Prolonged Illness
2- Startups; Country’s Productive Force
Ebtekar:
1- Burial of Childhood under War Rubbles
2- Shayan Hadji Najaf Honoured at UNICEF Photo of Year Award
3- Zarif Tells Al Mayadeen: We Won’t Wait for Europeans to Meet Their Obligations
Etemad:
1- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Dies
2- A Look at Life of Justice-seeker Reformer
3- US Left, Iran Stays
4- Withdrawal of US Troops from Syria Will Change Situation in Region
5- Atlantic: Predictions of Iranian Leader Were Correct
Ettela’at:
1- We Need to Rethink Policies to Protect Environment: Iranian Head of Department of Environment
2- Fatah Movement: Iran Most Honest Country in Fight against Arrogance
Iran:
1- Demise of Modernist Jurisprudent / Ayatollah Shahroudi Dies
2- Time to Reconcile with Jesus
3- A Note by Loris Tjeknavorian (Composer, Orchestra Conductor) on Christmas
Javan:
1- Netanyahu’s Coalition Collapses
2- 8 Bags of Abortion Drugs Seized
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- $7.5 b Allocated to Education, Research in Budget Bill
2- Chairman of Iran’s Food, Drug Administration: Iran Self-sufficient in Production of Radiomedics
3- Zionist Daily: Israel Hailed in Saudi Press on Bin Salman’s Order
4- Preferential Trade between Iran, India Finalised
Kayhan:
1- Washington Post to US People: Wake Up! US Army Not Invincible
2- Arab Countries Launch Campaign to Boycotts Saudi Arabia to Support Yemeni People
3- “Steel roduction in Iran 10 Times More that Before Revolution”
Khorasan:
1- Biggest Wall Street Plunge in Last 10 Years
2- Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace: We Are Looking for Alternative for Instagram
Shahrvand:
1- Santa Clause on Sidewalks of Tehran
Shargh:
1- Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi Dies
2- Foreigners Join Iran to Counter Sanctions
3- New Middle East Dangers for Iran (Editorial)