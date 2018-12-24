A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 24, 2018, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Europeans Worried about Promotion of Iran-Russia Ties after US Withdrawal

2- Iraqi Kurdistan Official: No Official Iranian Force in Iraq

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Deputy Judiciary Chief: Women Can Be Allowed to Go to Stadiums on Two Conditions

 

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- One Positive Step: Women’s Conditional Presence in Stadiums

 

Ebtekar:

1- Challenges of Expensive Tehran

2- Tension in US, Shock in Europe: Results of US’ Withdrawal from Syria

 

Etemad:

1- Deputy Judiciary Chief: Stadiums Just Like Parks, Cinemas

2- Ramallah’s Plot against Cairo, Tehran

  • Abbas Once Again Disrupts Palestinian Reconciliation by Dissolving Parliament

 

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Supporting Palestine Iran’s Principled Policy

2- Baghdad Opposed to Deployment in Iraq of US Forces Withdrawn from Syria

3- Tsunami in Indonesia Kills 222

 

Javan:

1- Europe: US Betrayed Us by Withdrawing from Syria

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Indonesia Tsunami Leaves Hundreds of People Dead

 

Kayhan:

1- AFP: From Now on, Iran Will Draw Region’s Map

2- Agriculture Ministry: Iran Fourth Producer of Apple in World

3- Atwan on Cause of Riots in Sudan: Omar al-Bashir Paying Price of Trusting Saudi

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Foreign Companies Engaging in Iran’s Energy Bourse

2- Ankara, Damascus May Clash with Each Other after US Withdrawal

3- Analyst: Syria’s Problem Is Division of Power

 

Shargh:

1- Iran’s State TV to Be Run by Board of Trustees

2- Gen. Soleimani Officially Visits Iraq through Airport: Two Iraqi Officials

 

Sobh-e Now:

1- Iran Leader: People Should Know Police as “Fair”, “Vigilant” Force

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Zarif Urges Those Who Have Pinned Hopes on US to Return to Muslim World

2- US in Bay of Pigs: A Review of Iran Leader’s Remarks Two Years Ago about US Withdrawal

   
   

