IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 24, 2018, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Europeans Worried about Promotion of Iran-Russia Ties after US Withdrawal
2- Iraqi Kurdistan Official: No Official Iranian Force in Iraq
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Deputy Judiciary Chief: Women Can Be Allowed to Go to Stadiums on Two Conditions
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- One Positive Step: Women’s Conditional Presence in Stadiums
Ebtekar:
1- Challenges of Expensive Tehran
2- Tension in US, Shock in Europe: Results of US’ Withdrawal from Syria
Etemad:
1- Deputy Judiciary Chief: Stadiums Just Like Parks, Cinemas
2- Ramallah’s Plot against Cairo, Tehran
- Abbas Once Again Disrupts Palestinian Reconciliation by Dissolving Parliament
Ettela’at:
1- Zarif: Supporting Palestine Iran’s Principled Policy
2- Baghdad Opposed to Deployment in Iraq of US Forces Withdrawn from Syria
3- Tsunami in Indonesia Kills 222
Javan:
1- Europe: US Betrayed Us by Withdrawing from Syria
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Indonesia Tsunami Leaves Hundreds of People Dead
Kayhan:
1- AFP: From Now on, Iran Will Draw Region’s Map
2- Agriculture Ministry: Iran Fourth Producer of Apple in World
3- Atwan on Cause of Riots in Sudan: Omar al-Bashir Paying Price of Trusting Saudi
Setareh Sobh:
1- Foreign Companies Engaging in Iran’s Energy Bourse
2- Ankara, Damascus May Clash with Each Other after US Withdrawal
3- Analyst: Syria’s Problem Is Division of Power
Shargh:
1- Iran’s State TV to Be Run by Board of Trustees
2- Gen. Soleimani Officially Visits Iraq through Airport: Two Iraqi Officials
Sobh-e Now:
1- Iran Leader: People Should Know Police as “Fair”, “Vigilant” Force
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Zarif Urges Those Who Have Pinned Hopes on US to Return to Muslim World
2- US in Bay of Pigs: A Review of Iran Leader’s Remarks Two Years Ago about US Withdrawal