Abrar:

1- Europeans Worried about Promotion of Iran-Russia Ties after US Withdrawal

2- Iraqi Kurdistan Official: No Official Iranian Force in Iraq

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Deputy Judiciary Chief: Women Can Be Allowed to Go to Stadiums on Two Conditions

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- One Positive Step: Women’s Conditional Presence in Stadiums

Ebtekar:

1- Challenges of Expensive Tehran

2- Tension in US, Shock in Europe: Results of US’ Withdrawal from Syria

Etemad:

1- Deputy Judiciary Chief: Stadiums Just Like Parks, Cinemas

2- Ramallah’s Plot against Cairo, Tehran

Abbas Once Again Disrupts Palestinian Reconciliation by Dissolving Parliament

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Supporting Palestine Iran’s Principled Policy

2- Baghdad Opposed to Deployment in Iraq of US Forces Withdrawn from Syria

3- Tsunami in Indonesia Kills 222

Javan:

1- Europe: US Betrayed Us by Withdrawing from Syria

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Indonesia Tsunami Leaves Hundreds of People Dead

Kayhan:

1- AFP: From Now on, Iran Will Draw Region’s Map

2- Agriculture Ministry: Iran Fourth Producer of Apple in World

3- Atwan on Cause of Riots in Sudan: Omar al-Bashir Paying Price of Trusting Saudi

Setareh Sobh:

1- Foreign Companies Engaging in Iran’s Energy Bourse

2- Ankara, Damascus May Clash with Each Other after US Withdrawal

3- Analyst: Syria’s Problem Is Division of Power

Shargh:

1- Iran’s State TV to Be Run by Board of Trustees

2- Gen. Soleimani Officially Visits Iraq through Airport: Two Iraqi Officials

Sobh-e Now:

1- Iran Leader: People Should Know Police as “Fair”, “Vigilant” Force

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Zarif Urges Those Who Have Pinned Hopes on US to Return to Muslim World

2- US in Bay of Pigs: A Review of Iran Leader’s Remarks Two Years Ago about US Withdrawal