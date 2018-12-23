The top story in all papers today was the alleged encounter of IRGC boats and a US warship in the Persian Gulf.

Several papers also covered the comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with the French newspaper Le Point.

Donald Trump’s decision to withdrawal US forces from Syria and Afghanistan also remained a top story today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iraq PM Praises US Decision to Extend Baghdad’s Exemption from Iran Bans

2- Veteran American Diplomats: US Withdrawal from Afghanistan to Endanger Peace Prospect

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif to Le Point: Why Didn’t Macron React to Netanyahu’s Remarks?

2- Christmas Throws Oil Market into Chaos

Global Markets in Shock ahead of New Year

3- US Will Sooner or Later Enter into Talks with Iran: Senior Lawmaker

Ebtekar:

1- Omar al-Bashir Hit by Rubble of Poverty

A Look at Causes, Consequences of Popular Protests in Sudan

2- Lake Urmia on Path of Revival

Etemad:

1- Betrayal of Kabul, Celebration of Taliban, NATO’s Mistrust

Trump Decides to Withdraw Forces from Afghanistan

2- Iran, Not US, Responsible for Security of Hormuz Strait

Ettela’at:

1- IRGC Chief-Commander: Iran’s Defensive Power Deterrent

2- Iran’s Extraction from Joint Gas Field South Pars to Be on Par with Qatar This Year

3- Zarif to Le Point: Europe Wants to Swim but Not Get Wet!

Javan:

1- IRGC’s Offensive War Games in World’s Energy Hub

2- French Court Confirms Corruption of Total in Iran’s Oil Industry

Total Fined Only 500,000 euros

3- Jewish MP: Religious Minorities in Iran Turned into First-Class Citizens after 1979 Revolution

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Central Bank’s Domination over Forex Market More than Ever: Governor

2- Washington Post: Trump Told 7,000 Lies in First 700 Days of Presidency

3- South Pars Gas Field Brings $250 Billion Revenues for Iran

4- US Airstrike on Eastern Syria Leaves 30 Dead

Iran:

1- Trump’s Stubbornness Shuts Down US Government

Third Gov’t Shutdown in One Year after Senate Refuses to Fund Mexico Border Wall

2- Details of IRGC Boats’ Encounter with American Warship

Kayhan:

1- Germany Bans Flights of Iranian Airliner in Addition to Refuelling Ban

2- Tenth Yellow Vest Protester Killed in Sixth Weekend of French Protests

Mardom Salari:

1- Iraqi PM Pleased with Being Exempted from Iran Bans

Iraq Can Purchase Electricity from Iran for 90 More Days

2- Zarif to Le Point: We’ve Never Sought to Eliminate another Country

3- Iran Denies Holding Talks with US Diplomats in London

Sazandegi:

1- Ebrahim Raisi to Be Appointed as Head of Judiciary

2- War between Businessmen, Generals; Why Pentagon Chief Resigned

Setareh Sobh:

1- FM Zarif’s Analysis of US, Saudi Hostiles Moves against Iran

2- Iran Must Use Heavy Weight of Europe to Prevent US Stonewalling

3- Message of US’ Untimely Withdrawal from Syria

Shargh:

1- Washington in a Coma: Trump Fulfils His Promise to Shut Down Government

2- Exhausted by War, Yemen Arrives in UAE for AFC Asian Cup

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Clinton Slams Syria Withdrawal: US Leaving Everything for Iran, Russia