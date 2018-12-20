Several papers today covered the visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Ankara, and his praise of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his positions against the US sanctions.

Also a top story was the ongoing UN-brokered ceasefire in the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, and the UN’s efforts to monitor and safeguard the truce.

An anti-Iran human rights resolution passed by the UN General Assembly also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US Endorses $3.5-Billion Missile Deal with Turkey

2- Iran Not to Remain Silent towards Violation of Commitments

3- US State Department Welcomes UN’s Anti-Iran Human Rights Resolution

4- Araqchi: Europeans Must Take Operational Steps to Safeguard JCPOA

5- Guterres Calls for Deployment of Int’l Observers to Monitor Hudaydah Truce

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- US Troops to Withdraw from Syria

2- Iran, Switzerland to Launch Payment Channel

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- European Ambassadors Growing Interest in Iranian Foods, Hobbies

2- Illusion of Senate

Top MP Says Some Dream of Turning Expediency Council into Senate

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif Not after Any Particular Objective in 2021 Presidential Elections

2- Afghanistan Peace, from Words to Deeds

A Review of Peace Talks with Taliban in UAE

3- Long Peace Process in Syria

Etemad:

1- Rouhani in Ankara to Develop Political, Economic Ties with Turkey

2- Trump Backs Off against Erdogan

US Taking New Measures to Appease Turkey

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: US Can’t Dictate Its Policies to Middle East from Far Away

2- ICT Minister: Cycle of Space Technology in Iran Completed

3- Saudi Royal Palace and Hatred of Public Opinion

Javan:

1- Europe’s Financial Channel Turns into Narrow Passage

US Supports Switzerland Hosting SPV

2- US Very Likely to Be Gripped by Economic Downturn in 2019

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Europe Warns US over Deal with Palestine

2- Economic Criminal Returned to Iran

3- Netanyahu: US in War against Iran through Sanctions

4- Turkey Releases New Photos of Those behind Khashoggi’s Murder

Kayhan:

1- Kuwait Envoy to UNHRC: You Don’t Know How Riyadh Begging Iran

2- The Guardian: Yellow Vest Movement Is Everywhere in Europe

3- UN Calls Israel Infanticidal Regime

Mardom Salari:

1- MPs Initially Approve Punishment for Insulting Iranian Ethnic Groups, Religions, Faiths

2- Turkey Adopted Decisive Positions against Plot of US Sanctions: Iran President

3- Europe in Fear, Feel Lonely: Hackers Disclose European Diplomats’ Correspondence