A top story today was comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his address to the Doha Forum 2018 in the Qatari capital.

Several papers also covered the return of Yellow Vest protesters to the streets of France on the fifth consecutive weekend.

The controversy over Iran’s adoption of the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering body, also remained a top story.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- UN Security Council to Become Guarantor of Yemen Peace Deal

2- Six Pakistani Security Forces Killed in Balochistan

3- Iraqi Protesters Surround Basra Governor’s Office

4- Bolton: Trump-Putin Meeting Cancelled until Ukraine Warships Freed

5- Russian Envoy: Russia Supports Iran’s Interests as Its Strategic Partner

6- Radicals in US Congress Trying to Isolate Iranian Economy

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Education Mafia Putting Education Ministry on Pressure

Controversy over Students’ Homework

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Will Trump’s Impeachment Serve Iran’s Interests? [Editorial]

2- Parliament to Sue ICT Minister over Holding Talks with Telegram Managers

Ebtekar:

1- Saudis’ New Plan for Middle East: From Persian Gulf to Red Sea

2- US Not in Position to Talk about UN Security Council Resolution 2231: Zarif

Etemad:

1- Trilateral Consensus: Iran, Turkey, Qatar Unanimously Criticize Saudi Policies

Zarif: Some Countries Accustomed to Committing Crime without Being Punished

2- Avoiding Disagreement, Remaining Committed to National Interests

Officials from Expediency Council, Guardian Council, Parliament Talk about FATF

Ettela’at:

1- No Reason for Talking Talks with US: Zarif in Doha

Iran’s Missiles Non-Negotiable, Have Nothing to Do with UNSC Resolution 2231

2- Erdogan: Development of Ties with Iran Strategically Important for Turkey

3- Saudi Coalition Launches 21 Airstrikes against Hudaydah One Day after Truce

4- One Killed in Latest French Crackdown on Yellow Vest Protests

Iran:

1- Zarif: We Won’t Hold Talks Only for Photo Opportunities

2- FATF, Specialized Issue Not Related to Clerics: Religious Experts

Javan:

1- Qatar FM: GCC Has No Teeth, Power

2- Zarif: Negotiating with US Futile, Only for Photo Opportunity

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Those Who Stop Interaction with Iran Are Losers: Zarif

2- Arab Parliament Calls for Return of Syria to Arab League

3- Al-Ahram: US Power in Mideast Declining

4- UN Officials Call for Int’l Investigation into Khashoggi’s Murder

Kayhan:

1- Iraq’s Nujba Movement: Lebanese Hezbollah Not to Be Left Alone in Next War

2- Zarif: Iran’s Missiles Not Negotiable

Setareh Sobh:

1- US Dollar Rate Down to Less than IRR 100,000

2- Iran to Pass Dangerous Turn by Ratifying FATF [Editorial]

Shargh:

1- Laws in Iran Protect Government: Analyst

2- Opponents of Zarif Trying to Take Him to Court

3- Difficult Path ahead of Trump [Editorial]

Sobh-e Now:

1- Santa Clause in Yellow Vest: Popular Protests in Europe Reach Their Peak ahead of Christmas