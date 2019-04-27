The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his speeches in New York, where he expressed Tehran’s preparedness for a prisoner swap with Washington, and warned the US against the repercussions of cutting Iran’s oil exports down to zero.

The suspicious murder of an influential Iranian lawyer in Tehran also received great coverage. Hamid Hajian was reportedly the lawyer of a controversial and big legal case on the financial corruption of several bankers and business tycoons.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US to Reconsider Issuing Waivers for Import of Iran’s Oil: AP

2- No Need for Any Interpretation of Zarif’s Call for Prisoner Swap

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran-US; A Move to Swap Prisoners

2- ‘Cutting Iran’s Oil Exports’ Is Declaration of War

3- Reformists Cannot Convince Public Opinion: Politician

4- Tragic Events of a Football Match in Tehran: 245 Wounded, One Dead

Etemad:

1- Iran 2-0 US, in Game Played in US Territory

* Zarif Checkmates His American Counterpart

Farhikhtegan:

1- Agents of Sanctions in Iran

Why Sending Signal of Negotiation Now Will Just Increase Sanctions?

2- Little Chance of Biden, VP of “Mr Sanctions”

3- It Takes 53 Years for Iranian Families to Buy a House

Javan:

1- Trump’s Mouth Shut after Oil Market’s Reaction

2- Iran Won’t Provide Security for Persian Gulf If Its Oil Not Exported

Kayhan:

1- Closing Hormuz Strait Just One of Iran’s Options: NPR to Trump

* Iran’s Cyber Power Can Disrupt Arab States’ Oil Infrastructures

2- IRIB under Fire for Promoting Lottery-Like Games

3- US, UK Seeking One-Sided Release of Their Spies in Iran

Sazandegi:

1- Zarif’s Game in Opponent’s Ground

2- Over 10 Parts of Tehran in Danger of Flood

Shahrvand:

1- Shooting at Black Box: Lawyer Who Knew a Lot about Open Corruption Case Shot Dead

2- Book Worms at Rendezvous of Tehran Book Fair

Shargh:

1- Iran Has PhD in Bypassing Sanctions: Zarif

2- We Won’t Let Anyone Replace Iran in Oil Market: Foreign Ministry

3- Suspicious Murder of Iranian Lawyer

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Reformist MPs Seeking to Withdraw from JCPOA

2- Iranians Win Top Awards at Fajr Int’l Film Festival