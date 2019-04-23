A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Several papers also covered the US decision to stop issuing waivers for importers of Iran’s oil in a bid to cut the country’s oil exports down to zero.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- US State Dept. Warns about Continued Terror Attacks in Sri Lanka
2- Pakistani PM: Terrorism Most Important Purpose of My Iran Visit
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Leader: Iran, Pakistan Should Expand Ties to Dismay of Enemies
2- US Enters Dangerous Game by Declaring End of Waivers for Iran Oil Imports
3- Analyst: Salman’s Apparent Disagreement with Bin Salman Just a Show!
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Trump, King Salman’s Swords Just for Dancing! [Editorial]
2- Blocking Instagram, Repeating the Same Mistake
3- Iran, Pakistan Agree to Establish Joint Rapid Reaction Force
Ebtekar:
1- Iran-China’s Win-Win Game in Book Publishing
* China Special Guest of Tehran International Book Fair
2- Global Oil Market Shaken by White House’s New Adventure
Etemad:
1- Reciprocation: Iran Parliament to Respond to US
2- Future of US’ Oil Pressure [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- US Cancels Oil Waivers for Eight Importers of Iran Oil
2- 54 Saudi Mercenaries Killed in Yemeni Attack on Jizan
Haft-e Sobh:
1- Great Migration of 7 Million Iranians from iPhone to Android
Jame Jam:
1- Trump’s Oil Bluff
2- IRGC’s Priorities in New Chapter
Javan:
1- Leader: Iran-Pakistan Ties Must Be Strengthened to Enemy’s Dismay
2- Last Breaths of Enmity towards Iran
3- Imran Khan: In New Pakistan, We’re after Iran’s Revolution
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Parliament Vice-Speaker: Those Who’re Not Accountable Opposed to FATF
2- Comedian Becomes Ukraine Prime Minister
Kayhan:
1- Trump’s Delusions and Rumours of Oil Price Hike to $100
2- Pakistan PM: Iran Has One of World’s Best Ruling Systems after 1979 Revolution
3- Expediency Council’s Delay in Rejecting FATF Not in Iran’s Interests
Sazandegi:
1- Commander’s Special Mission: Plans, Method of IRGC’s New Chief Commander
2- Pakistani PM: I’d Be Speaking Persian Had Britons Not Come to Hindustan
Shargh:
1- Price Shock in Oil Market
2- Reformist MP to Opponents of Rouhani: Denounce US Admin. Instead of Rouhani’s
3- Exceptions for Governments, NGOs Working with IRGC