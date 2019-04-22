The top story in all papers was the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran. The premier started his first-ever trip to the country from Mashhad, where he paid a visit to the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shiite Muslims.

Also a top story was the multiple explosions in the Sri Lankan capital, which claimed over 200 lives and wounded over 400 others.

The Leader’s appointment of Major General Hossein Salami as the new chief-commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), replacing Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari who served as the chief of IRGC for over 10 years.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Zarif to Visit New York

2- Iran Condemns Terror Attacks in Sri Lanka

3- Our Presence in Iraq Aimed at Reinforcing Baghdad against Iran: US

4- Sudan Prosecutor Starts Probe into Bashir’s Money Laundering

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Major General Hossein Salami Appointed New IRGC Chief

2- Imran Khan Starts Iran Visit from Mashhad: What’s He Looking for?

* 20 to 25 Percent of Pakistan Are Shiite Muslims, Ideologically Close to Iran

3- Iraq Cannot Sign Security Pact Both with Iran, Its Enemy: Analyst

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Salami Appointed New IRGC Chief

2- Challenges and Opportunities in Iran-Pakistan Ties [Editorial]

3- Iran’s Oil Exports Not to Be Cut Down to Zero: Ex-Official

4- Bloody Day of Sri Lanka: Multiple Blasts Kill 207, Wound 450

Etemad:

1- IRGC Has Taken Long Steps in Fight against Terror

2- Security Talks of Two Neighbours, Finally in Tehran

* Imran Khan Pays Visit to Imam Reza’s Holy Shrine upon Arrival in Iran

Iran:

1- Bloody Easter: Eight Blasts Shakes Sri Lanka in One Day

2- Barriers to $5 Billion Trade between Iran, Pakistan

Javan:

1- Gen. Salami Appointed New IRGC Chief; Gen. Jafari to Run IRGC’s Cultural Base

2- Bloody Part of Saudi-Trump Terrorism Series in Sri Lanka

* Eight Explosions in Churches, Hotels of Colombo Kill over 200

Kayhan:

1- Sri Lanka in Blood: Terrorists Massacre People in Hotels, Churches

2- Yellow Vest Protesters Angrier than Ever; French Gov’t More Desperate

3- Iran, Russia New Strategic Partners of Turkey; Common Goal: Countering US-led Arab NATO

Sazandegi:

1- Arab Winter in Cairo

* Constitutional Reforms to Extend Sisi’s Term, Give Him Control over Judiciary

Shargh:

1- Prime Minister’s Visit Overshadowed by Terrorism: Pakistan’s Claim about Recent Attack

Sobh-e Now:

1- Third Strategic Change in Command of Iranian Armed Forces

* Commander Salami

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Trump’s Collusion with Libya’s Haftar: Dark Perspective of Libya amid Complicated Int’l Game

2- From Fire of Notre-Dame to Fire of Yellow Vest: A Report from Paris

3- 200 Killed in Chain Blasts in Sri Lanka