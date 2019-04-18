The top story in today’s newspapers was the meeting of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, with commanders and personnel of the Iranian Army on the occasion of National Army Day. During the meeting, the Leader praised the Army’s efforts and services, particularly during the recent floods.

Also a top story was the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Ankara, and his meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

A letter by Zarif to his world counterparts on the dangerous consequences of the US’ blacklisting of IRGC, and Instagram’s move to block the accounts of IRGC generals over the US ban also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Jubeir: We Held Talks with UNSC about Iran

2- Zarif, Erdogan Discuss Syria, Yemen, North Africa Developments

3- Iraq Foreign Ministry: We’ll Play Balanced Role to Get Tehran, Riyadh Closer

4- Turkey Seeks US Exemptions to Buy Iran’s Crude

5- Iraqi PM’s Reaction to Pompeo’s Claim about IRGC’s Economic Activities in Iraq

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- After US’ Ugly Move, IRGC, Army’s Joining Hands Was Beautiful: Leader

2- Consequences of a Veto: Trump Vetoes Congress’ Bill to Stop Aiding Saudi Coalition

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- No One to Forget Army’s Humble Services during Flood: Leader

2- Triangle of Peace to Get More Active for Syria: Zarif Meets Erdogan

Asrar:

1- Zarif: US Gov’t Ignoring Int’l Rules

2- Iran to Turn from Oil-Oriented Country to Gas-Oriented State in Near Future [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Leader: Moves that May Embolden Enemies Must Be Avoided

2- Rouhani: We’ll Reconstruct Flood-Hit Areas Better than Before with Each Other’s Help

Etemad:

1- Armed Forces among Epitomes, Main Elements of National Might: Leader

2- Unprecedented Harmony of Two Neighbours: A Report from Turkey

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Calls for World’s Reaction to US’ Adventurism; Zarif Sends Letter to World Counterparts

2- Trump Vetoes Law on Cutting Support for Saudi in Yemen

Jame Jam:

1- Army Sincere When It Says It Sacrifices Itself for People: Leader

2- Zarif Warns about US’ Mischief in Letter to World Counterparts

3- Instagram’s Cyber Attack

* Instagram Blocking Accounts on Pretext of Blacklisting of IRGC Which Is Fighting Terror

Javan:

1- Cavusoglu: We Support Iranian Brothers against US Sanctions

Kayhan:

1- Netanyahu: Arab Leaders’ Messages of Congratulations Made Me Excited

Mardom Salari:

1- Zarif Writes Letter to World Foreign Ministers

2- Saudi Arabia’s Egypt-Like Prescription for Sudan

Sazandegi:

1- Calm after Storm: French President’s Speech after Notre-Dame Disaster Can Be Roadmap for Overcoming Yellow Vest Crisis

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: If US Leaders Were Wise, They’d Suspend Sanctions for One Year Because of Floods in Iran

2- Instagram May Be Blocked in Iran in Reaction to Recent Blocking

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Imran Khan Due in Mashhad on Imam Mahdi’s Birthday Anniv.

* Pakistani Premier to Visit Iran on Sunday

2- North Korea Resumes Uranium Enrichment