The top story in all papers today was the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Syria, and his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Also a top story was Instagram’s move to block the pages of several incumbent and former commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps after the Trump administration’s blacklisting of the IRGC.

The fire at the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris also received great coverage today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Parliamentary Meeting in Iraq with Iran, Saudi in Attendance

2- Sudan Sets Condition for Extraditing Bashir to ICJ

3- Zarif: We Have Serious Concerns about Idlib

4- Iran Offers Sympathy to France, Catholics over Cathedral Fire

* French Embassy Thanks Iran for Zarif’s Sympathy

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- World Mourning for Notre Dame: World’s Most Famous Cathedral Burns

2- Financial Transparency from Iran to Russia, US

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- US to Return to JCPOA If Democrats Win

2- History Once Again Engulfed by Fire: How Did Notre Dame Cathedral Burn?

Asrar:

1- FATF-Related Activities Should Not Be Viewed in Form of Ties with US: Top Lawmaker

Ebtekar:

1- Negotiations to Achieve Piece: Why Zarif Visits Syria

2- Bin Salman’s Role in Libya War, Western Media Reveals

3- Hunchback without Notre-Dame: Gothic Masterpiece of Paris Burns in Fire

Etemad:

1- Instagram Blocks Pages of IRGC Commanders

2- Harbinger of Peace, Calm in Damascus: Zarif Meets Assad, People of Damascus

Ettela’at:

1- Washington Post: Bin Salman behind Libya Civil War

2- Parliament Passing Law to Reciprocate US’ Measure

Iran:

1- Meeting in Damascus: Zarif Meets Assad in Syria

2- Two Iconic Monuments Burn in One Night

* 850-Year-Old Notre-Dame Cathedral, 2,000-Year-Old Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem al-Quds Burn

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran Has Saved the Pharmaceuticals It Needs: Official

2- Zarif in Damascus: Syrian Nation, Gov’t Saved Region from Big Danger

3- UK Warship Enters Bahraini Waters for 3-Year Mission

4- UAE Takes Part in Joint Aerial Drill with Israel

Kayhan:

1- Zarif after Meeting Assad: We’ll Always Stand by Syrian People

2- Pompeo: We Seek to Change Nature of Islamic Republic

Mardom Salari:

1- Zarif Pursuing Victory of Damascus

2- Kerry Sued for Trying to Save JCPOA

Khorasan:

1- Iranian Homegrown Jet Fighter Officially Operated in Army Parade

2- Instagram Blocks Pages of Several IRGC Commanders

Sazandegi:

1- History on Fire: Notre-Dame Cathedral Burns with 850 Years of History

2- Macron’s New Challenge: Will Macron Manage to Revive Most Important Church of Catholics after Vatican?

Shargh:

1- Zarif: We’re Pursuing Field Victories in Syria

2- Iran-China Trade Ties May Be Halted for Short Time

3- Russia Cancels All Its Cooperation with NATO

4- Troublesome Meetings: Shadow Diplomacy to Save JCPOA Puts Kerry in Trouble