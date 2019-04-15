A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 15

By
Hedieh Lahiji
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, April 15, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The top story in all papers today was an “unacceptable” tweet by French Ambassador to the UN Gerard Araud, in which he claimed Iran will not need to enrich uranium even after 2025, when the JCPOA will let Iran resume its higher-level enrichment.

The move was strongly protested by the Iranian foreign ministry, which summoned the new French envoy to Tehran, and asked for Paris’ explanation. Araud later deleted the tweets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s criticism of Europe over its delay in launching its special purpose vehicle, known as INSTEX, also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

 

Abrar:

1- Italian PM Warns against Any Foreign Interference in Libya

2- Pompeo Describes Maduro as Power-Hungry Tyrant

3- Turkey to Transfer Nusra Front Fighters from Syria to Libya

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran May Change Its Stance over JCPOA

2- US Sets Condition for Giving Venezuela $10 Billion

 

Ebtekar:

1- Dangers That Threaten Sudan’s Protest Movement

2- Iran to Give Appropriate Response to Unacceptable Tweet of French Ambassador to US

 

Etemad:

1- France’s Goof: Araud Deletes His Tweets after Iran’s Reaction

 

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif Criticizes Europe’s Delay in Launching INSTEX

2- US Vows to Give $10 Billion to Opponents of Maduro Gov’t

 

Iran:

1- Zarif: Europe Has No Pretext to Delay Launch of INSTEX

2- European Banks Refusing to Accept Iranian Diaspora’s Donations to Flood Victims

 

Javan:

1- France Spoils End of JCPOA

* French Envoy Summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry over Araud’s Tweets

2- Assange Detained in UK’s Guantanamo Prison

3- US-Saudi Support for Sudanese Generals Disclosed

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran Produces 2.7 Million Barrels of Oil per Day

2- Saudi Arabia, UAE Support Sudanese Military Council

3- Iran Passes Generalities of Plan to Counter US Move against IRGC

 

Kayhan:

1- Some Korean Companies Gone Bankrupt after US Sanctions on Iran

2- Amid US’ Coup against Maduro; Pompeo: Iran Interfering in Venezuela’s Internal Affairs

3- US Sanctions Flood Victims; Regional Resistance Forces Come to Help

4- France: Iran Won’t Be Allowed to Enrich Uranium Even after JCPOA

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Controversies over Presence of Hashd al-Shaabi Forces in Iran

2- Flood Causes IRR 350,000 Billion in Damages

 

Sazandegi:

1- European Union’s Collapse: Trump’s Plot against Europe Working

* Populists to Destroy EU by Winning One-Third of Seats

 

Shargh:

1- New French Envoy Summoned to Foreign Ministry on Same Day He Presented His Credentials

2- Last Ultimatum to Trump

3- Rouhani Stresses Cooperation of All Branches of Gov’t to Help Flood Victims

 

Sobh-e Now:

1- From Basra to Latakia; Iran’s New Economic Move

2- The Retarded Europe: When Western Parties Violate JCPOA in Turn

   
   

