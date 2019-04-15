The top story in all papers today was an “unacceptable” tweet by French Ambassador to the UN Gerard Araud, in which he claimed Iran will not need to enrich uranium even after 2025, when the JCPOA will let Iran resume its higher-level enrichment.

The move was strongly protested by the Iranian foreign ministry, which summoned the new French envoy to Tehran, and asked for Paris’ explanation. Araud later deleted the tweets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s criticism of Europe over its delay in launching its special purpose vehicle, known as INSTEX, also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Italian PM Warns against Any Foreign Interference in Libya

2- Pompeo Describes Maduro as Power-Hungry Tyrant

3- Turkey to Transfer Nusra Front Fighters from Syria to Libya

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran May Change Its Stance over JCPOA

2- US Sets Condition for Giving Venezuela $10 Billion

Ebtekar:

1- Dangers That Threaten Sudan’s Protest Movement

2- Iran to Give Appropriate Response to Unacceptable Tweet of French Ambassador to US

Etemad:

1- France’s Goof: Araud Deletes His Tweets after Iran’s Reaction

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif Criticizes Europe’s Delay in Launching INSTEX

2- US Vows to Give $10 Billion to Opponents of Maduro Gov’t

Iran:

1- Zarif: Europe Has No Pretext to Delay Launch of INSTEX

2- European Banks Refusing to Accept Iranian Diaspora’s Donations to Flood Victims

Javan:

1- France Spoils End of JCPOA

* French Envoy Summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry over Araud’s Tweets

2- Assange Detained in UK’s Guantanamo Prison

3- US-Saudi Support for Sudanese Generals Disclosed

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran Produces 2.7 Million Barrels of Oil per Day

2- Saudi Arabia, UAE Support Sudanese Military Council

3- Iran Passes Generalities of Plan to Counter US Move against IRGC

Kayhan:

1- Some Korean Companies Gone Bankrupt after US Sanctions on Iran

2- Amid US’ Coup against Maduro; Pompeo: Iran Interfering in Venezuela’s Internal Affairs

3- US Sanctions Flood Victims; Regional Resistance Forces Come to Help

4- France: Iran Won’t Be Allowed to Enrich Uranium Even after JCPOA

Mardom Salari:

1- Controversies over Presence of Hashd al-Shaabi Forces in Iran

2- Flood Causes IRR 350,000 Billion in Damages

Sazandegi:

1- European Union’s Collapse: Trump’s Plot against Europe Working

* Populists to Destroy EU by Winning One-Third of Seats

Shargh:

1- New French Envoy Summoned to Foreign Ministry on Same Day He Presented His Credentials

2- Last Ultimatum to Trump

3- Rouhani Stresses Cooperation of All Branches of Gov’t to Help Flood Victims

Sobh-e Now:

1- From Basra to Latakia; Iran’s New Economic Move

2- The Retarded Europe: When Western Parties Violate JCPOA in Turn