A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 14, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Trump Threatens ICJ
2- Pakistani PM to Visit Iran in Late April
3- France: Europe Resolved to Stay in JCPOA
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Decrease in Dollar, Euro Rates in Unofficial Market of Iran
2- Rouhani’s VP: I’m Optimistic about Ratification of Palermo Convention, CFT
3- Big Lie about Hawizeh Marshes
* Oil Ministry Never Prevented Flood from Flowing into Hawizeh
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- EU Spokesperson: Europe Not to Join Anti-Iran Sanctions
2- Make Economy People-Based [Editorial]
Ebtekar:
1- Khuzestan Temporarily Bids Farewell to Dust Pollution
2- Relief Workers Whose Boat Capsized in Recent Floods Named ‘Martyrs’ by Leader
3- Kim Continues War of Words with Trump
Etemad:
1- Trump Flag-Bearer of Islamophobia in White House
* US President Joins Those Who Attack Muslim Congresswoman
Ettela’at:
1- First VP: Most Important Issue of Iran Today Is to Compensate for Flood Damages
2- Rouhani: Supporting Women Sports among Government’s Top Priorities
3- Media in Iran Not Feeling Well: Culture Minister
* We Need to Improve Islamic Republic’s Image in World
Iran:
1- Recent Floods Caused $3.5 Billion in Damages
2- New Foreign Ministry Spokesman: I’ll Be More Active on Social Media
Javan:
1- Kim’s Ultimatum to Trump
2- Even UK Mail Withdraws from Iran Nuclear Deal
* UK Mail Stops Working with Iran
3- West Doesn’t Want Iranians with Chemical Injuries to Be Noticed in World
* War Veteran Talks of Efforts to Promote Rightfulness of Those with Chemical Injuries in Iran
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- People of Khuzestan Building Embankments Again!
2- Continued Flow of Int’l Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Iranians
Kayhan:
1- Young People of Khuzestan Battling Devastating Flood
2- Young Palestinians Show Full Support for IRGC against US Plot
3- Paradox of Supporting FATF While Condemning US Move against IRGC
Sazandegi:
1- Einstein Was Right
* Recent Black Hole Image Proved Physics Should Still Follow Einstein’s Theories
Shahrvand:
1- Iranian People Break Record of Donating Money: IRR 1,000 Billion ($7.5m) Raised
2- Countdown for Beginning of Game of Thrones’ Final Season
Shargh:
1- EU Spokesperson: We’ll Study Our US Partners’ Unlawful Measures
2- Mousavi Appointed New Spokesman of Iran Foreign Ministry
3- Disaster of Natural Disasters [Editorial]