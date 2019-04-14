A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 14

Abrar:

1- Trump Threatens ICJ

2- Pakistani PM to Visit Iran in Late April

3- France: Europe Resolved to Stay in JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Decrease in Dollar, Euro Rates in Unofficial Market of Iran

2- Rouhani’s VP: I’m Optimistic about Ratification of Palermo Convention, CFT

3- Big Lie about Hawizeh Marshes

* Oil Ministry Never Prevented Flood from Flowing into Hawizeh

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- EU Spokesperson: Europe Not to Join Anti-Iran Sanctions

2- Make Economy People-Based [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- Khuzestan Temporarily Bids Farewell to Dust Pollution

2- Relief Workers Whose Boat Capsized in Recent Floods Named ‘Martyrs’ by Leader

3- Kim Continues War of Words with Trump

Etemad:

1- Trump Flag-Bearer of Islamophobia in White House

* US President Joins Those Who Attack Muslim Congresswoman

Ettela’at:

1- First VP: Most Important Issue of Iran Today Is to Compensate for Flood Damages

2- Rouhani: Supporting Women Sports among Government’s Top Priorities

3- Media in Iran Not Feeling Well: Culture Minister

* We Need to Improve Islamic Republic’s Image in World

Iran:

1- Recent Floods Caused $3.5 Billion in Damages

2- New Foreign Ministry Spokesman: I’ll Be More Active on Social Media

Javan:

1- Kim’s Ultimatum to Trump

2- Even UK Mail Withdraws from Iran Nuclear Deal

* UK Mail Stops Working with Iran

3- West Doesn’t Want Iranians with Chemical Injuries to Be Noticed in World

* War Veteran Talks of Efforts to Promote Rightfulness of Those with Chemical Injuries in Iran

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- People of Khuzestan Building Embankments Again!

2- Continued Flow of Int’l Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Iranians

Kayhan:

1- Young People of Khuzestan Battling Devastating Flood

2- Young Palestinians Show Full Support for IRGC against US Plot

3- Paradox of Supporting FATF While Condemning US Move against IRGC

Sazandegi:

1- Einstein Was Right

* Recent Black Hole Image Proved Physics Should Still Follow Einstein’s Theories

Shahrvand:

1- Iranian People Break Record of Donating Money: IRR 1,000 Billion ($7.5m) Raised

2- Countdown for Beginning of Game of Thrones’ Final Season

Shargh:

1- EU Spokesperson: We’ll Study Our US Partners’ Unlawful Measures

2- Mousavi Appointed New Spokesman of Iran Foreign Ministry

3- Disaster of Natural Disasters [Editorial]