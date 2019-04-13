Iranian papers today widely covered the Iranian nation’s support for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and their condemnation of the US’ move to blacklist the IRGC.

The ongoing rescue and relief efforts to help the flood-hit people of Khuzestan and Lorestan provinces also received great coverage in today’s papers.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Zarif: Without IRGC, ISIS Would Arrive at Gates of Europe

2- Syria’s UN Envoy: All States, Except for Iran, Russia, Must Leave Syria

3- Mike Pence Accuses Iran of Interfering in Venezuela Affairs

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Netanyahu to Pave the Way for Trump’s Victory in 2020?

2- Domino of Overthrow of Dictators in Africa

3- Assange Arrested: A Defendant or a Hero?

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- National Support for IRGC: Demonstrators Hold Rally against US’ Move in Iran

2- US Congress Opposed to War with Iran

3- Unemployment to Exacerbate Immigration Problem

Ebtekar:

1- Public Outrage Topples Sudan’s Bashir

2- Flood Endangers People’s Health

Etemad:

1- Unfinished Revolution: Army Dismisses al-Bashir

2- Assange Transferred from Ecuador Embassy to Prison

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif to UN Chief: ISIS Would Be in Europe without IRGC

2- Egypt Withdraws from Anti-Iran Arab NATO

3- Al-Bashir’s Regime Toppled

4- Saudi, UAE Welcome Netanyahu’s Victory in Israeli Elections

5- Friday Prayer Worshippers Rally in Support of IRGC

Iran:

1- Iranian People Join Hands to Counter Flood in Khuzestan

2- Khuzestan vs Flood

Jame Jam:

1- Epic Resistance of Iranian People in Khuzestan against Flood

* Reminiscent of Eight-Year Sacred Defence against Iraq

2- Worn-Out Game of Politics in Horn of Africa

Javan:

1- People: We’re All IRGC Members

* Worshippers in Tehran Hold Rally in Support of IRGC

2- British Claw into Throat of the One Who Disclosed US Crimes

3- People of Khuzestan Fighting Flood One on One

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Nationwide Rallies in Support of IRGC

2- Iran’s Oil Exports Close to Pre-Sanctions Era

3- People of Various Parts of Iran in Khuzestan to Control Flood

Kayhan:

1- Entire Iran against US in Support of IRGC

2- Defenders of Shrines from Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan Rush to Help Flood-Hit People of Khuzestan, Lorestan

Sazandegi:

1- Coup against Coup Leader

* Al-Bashir Forced to Resign after 30 Years

2- Where’s Sudan Heading to?

Setareh Sobh:

1- Gold Prices Grow in World, Decrease in Iran

2- Al-Bashir Came to Power with Coup, Left Office with Coup

Shahrvand:

1- Cinema, TV Artists Raise Money for Flood-Hit People at Cinema Azadi

2- Third Wave of Relocation in Khuzestan

* Some Leaving Khuzestan for Tehran, Hormozgan, Other Safe Places to Stay Away from Flood

Shargh:

1- We Didn’t Have Any Talks with US after JCPOA: Iran Envoy to UK

2- Tehran Friday Prayers Leader: IRGC Can Annihilate Tel Aviv If Leader Permits

3- Sudan without Dictator