Abrar:

1- Turkey FM Strongly Raps US’ Move against IRGC

2- IRGC Chief: Americans Don’t Dare to Take Military Action against Iran

3- Iraqi Gov’t Allows Saudis to Open Consulate in Najaf

4- World’s Biggest Elections to Be Held in India Today

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Saudis’ Friend to Visit Iran: Imran Khan Due in Tehran after Months-Long Delay

2- Rouhani Calls for Regional Referendum to Identify Source of Cruelty

3- Iran Must Sue US: Lawyer

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- US against US: Placards at US Senate Say No to War with Iran

2- IRGC Chief: Flesh of US Military Forces under Our Teeth

3- IRGC Defending Freedom in Region: President

Besharat-e Now:

1- Rouhani: IRGC Defending Regional Freedom, Security

2- Imam Khomeini’s Grandson Condemns Trump’s Move against IRGC

3- Future of FATF after IRGC Blacklisting: Observers Worried

4- Rising Oil Prices Result of Trump’s Illogical Decisions on Oil Market

Ebtekar:

1- Trump Closes All Openings between Iran, US

2- Netanyahu Wins Elections with Close Margin: Meaningful Results of Polls

3- Disagreement in Germany, France over Extending Brexit Deadline

4- A Report on Impact of US’ Move on Economic Markets

Etemad:

1- Return of Apartheid in 21st Century: Netanyahu Wins Elections

Ettela’at:

1- Tehran Resolved to Prevent Rise of Tensions in Region: Rouhani to Macron

2- IRGC: We’ll Give Unforgettable Lessons to Enemy

3- Nasrallah: We’ll Stand by Iran’s IRGC

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- World’s Negative Reaction to US’ Plot against IRGC

2- Americans’ Stupid Move Made Iranians More United: Zarif

3- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Have No Proper Understanding of US’ Adventurism

4- Japanese Official: We Will Exercise Our Right to Buy Iran’s Oil

Kayhan:

1- Don’t Hesitate, Close Strait of Hormuz! [Editorial]

2- CENTCOM Chief Rushes to Visit Iraq President after Iran Blacklisting

3- IRGC Chief: Iran to Show Immediate, Decisive Reaction to US If They DO Any Damn Thing

Sazandegi:

1- Netanyahu Not to Be Re-Elected as Premier: Analyst

2- Left-Wingers in Israel Defeated: Right-Wingers Win 65 seats

Shargh:

1- US to Face Disaster If It Goes beyond Verbal Threat: Rouhani

2- FM Zarif Meets IRGC Chief

3- Netanyahu Remained in Power; What Will Trump Do? [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- World Says No to US’ Move against IRGC

2- UK Turns into Weak Lion of Europe

3- US Is Terrorism Itself: Nasrallah Supports IRGC