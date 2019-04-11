IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, April 11, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Turkey FM Strongly Raps US’ Move against IRGC
2- IRGC Chief: Americans Don’t Dare to Take Military Action against Iran
3- Iraqi Gov’t Allows Saudis to Open Consulate in Najaf
4- World’s Biggest Elections to Be Held in India Today
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Saudis’ Friend to Visit Iran: Imran Khan Due in Tehran after Months-Long Delay
2- Rouhani Calls for Regional Referendum to Identify Source of Cruelty
3- Iran Must Sue US: Lawyer
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- US against US: Placards at US Senate Say No to War with Iran
2- IRGC Chief: Flesh of US Military Forces under Our Teeth
3- IRGC Defending Freedom in Region: President
Besharat-e Now:
1- Rouhani: IRGC Defending Regional Freedom, Security
2- Imam Khomeini’s Grandson Condemns Trump’s Move against IRGC
3- Future of FATF after IRGC Blacklisting: Observers Worried
4- Rising Oil Prices Result of Trump’s Illogical Decisions on Oil Market
Ebtekar:
1- Trump Closes All Openings between Iran, US
2- Netanyahu Wins Elections with Close Margin: Meaningful Results of Polls
3- Disagreement in Germany, France over Extending Brexit Deadline
4- A Report on Impact of US’ Move on Economic Markets
Etemad:
1- Return of Apartheid in 21st Century: Netanyahu Wins Elections
Ettela’at:
1- Tehran Resolved to Prevent Rise of Tensions in Region: Rouhani to Macron
2- IRGC: We’ll Give Unforgettable Lessons to Enemy
3- Nasrallah: We’ll Stand by Iran’s IRGC
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- World’s Negative Reaction to US’ Plot against IRGC
2- Americans’ Stupid Move Made Iranians More United: Zarif
3- Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Have No Proper Understanding of US’ Adventurism
4- Japanese Official: We Will Exercise Our Right to Buy Iran’s Oil
Kayhan:
1- Don’t Hesitate, Close Strait of Hormuz! [Editorial]
2- CENTCOM Chief Rushes to Visit Iraq President after Iran Blacklisting
3- IRGC Chief: Iran to Show Immediate, Decisive Reaction to US If They DO Any Damn Thing
Sazandegi:
1- Netanyahu Not to Be Re-Elected as Premier: Analyst
2- Left-Wingers in Israel Defeated: Right-Wingers Win 65 seats
Shargh:
1- US to Face Disaster If It Goes beyond Verbal Threat: Rouhani
2- FM Zarif Meets IRGC Chief
3- Netanyahu Remained in Power; What Will Trump Do? [Editorial]
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- World Says No to US’ Move against IRGC
2- UK Turns into Weak Lion of Europe
3- US Is Terrorism Itself: Nasrallah Supports IRGC