Also known as Ashik Qoshooni, he entertains tourists with his music and songs all year round, especially in spring and summer, in different locations such as the Babak Castle, the Dorsi Castle and Arasbaran Forest.

In return, tourists tip him in gratitude for his performance. His lovely face and the decorations he has attached to his musical instrument prompts tourists to take photos with him as well.

Ashik Qoshooni sings Azeri songs in his musical performances. He also joins families and youth and narrates Azeri epic and romantic stories to them.

What follows are Mizan News Agency’s photos of the old musician: