32nd Tehran International Book Fair Kicks Off

During the ceremony, Mohsen Javadi, head of the 32nd Tehran International Book Fair and Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, said the motto of this edition is “Reading Is Ability”.

“With this motto, we welcome not only the great cultural event of our country, but also one of the largest cultural events in the world,” Javadi went on to say.

In addition to 2,400 domestic publishers, 800 international publishers offer their valuable works at this edition to book enthusiasts.

Last year 1,400 titles were published and put on show at the exhibition, he noted, adding that cultural events and discussion sessions about the books are being held at the venue of the fair.

“The history of Iran is known via the great books of scientists and wise men. We are glad we can develop friendship among nations and governments by books,” he maintained.

China is the special guest of the exhibition this year. China’s news conference was held Monday (April 22) with the presence of Iranian and Chinese officials.