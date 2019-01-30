2019 Edition of Fajr Film Festival Opens in Tehran

The 37th edition of Fajr Film Festival, Iran’s most famous cinematic event, has been inaugurated in the capital Tehran Tuesday night.
The opening ceremony of the ten-day festival was held in the capital Tehran and dozens of notable actors and actresses of different generations in attendance.
22 Iranian films and three computer-animated movies will contest to win the top prize in this competition.
Since 2015, the festival has been held in two separate national and international categories.
The national section of the event is held in January and February, and the international section is held in April.