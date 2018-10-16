14 Iranian Forces Abducted by Terrorists near Pakistan Border

According to Iranian media reports, the terrorists attacked the Iranian guards in Lulakdan border village at 4 to 5 am (local time), Tuesday morning.

The 14 Iranian forces include five border guards from Mirjaveh regiment, two IRGC intelligence forces, and seven Basij (voluntary) security forces, sources said.

In a statement quoted by the IRIB News Agency, the anti-Iran terrorist group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the attack and abduction.

No more details have been released yet.