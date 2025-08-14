Thursday, August 14, 2025
European leaders set out stance on Ukraine ceasefire pathway

By IFP Media Wire

Britain, France and Germany, co-chairs of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing", have set out their position on the pathway to a ceasefire in Ukraine in a statement released after a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the joint statement, published by Britain two days before a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

“The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through plans by those willing to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased,” it added.

“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO.”

