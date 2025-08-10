European leaders call for more ‘pressure’ on Russia ahead of Trump-Putin summit

“We welcome President Donald Trump’s work to stop the killing in Ukraine”, said the statement signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Poland’s Donald Tusk, the UK’s Keir Starmer, Finland’s Alexander Stubb and EU President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation,” added the statement.

It come after Trump has stated that he will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska next Friday.

According to the Kremlin, the upcoming meeting will revolve around reaching a longstanding peace in the Ukraine conflict.

The US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on Wednesday for a meeting with Putin that Trump later called “highly productive.” The US leader has expressed his growing impatience with the pace of peace talks dedicated to resolving the Ukraine conflict, and has threatened to impose further secondary sanctions on Russian trade partners.

According to the Kremlin, Moscow had received an “acceptable” offer from the US during Witkoff’s visit.