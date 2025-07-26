European countries urge end to Gaza ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Alarm has been mounting about the deepening crisis in Gaza, with aid groups saying that “mass starvation” is spreading after more than 21 months of conflict.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the three European powers urged Israel “to immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and urgently allow the UN” and NGOs to “take action against starvation”.

“The most basic needs of the civilian population, including access to water and food, must be met without any further delay,” they said.

“Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani added his voice to the criticism, stating his country cannot accept “carnage and famine” in Gaza.

Concern is growing in particular about surging numbers of malnourished children. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says that a quarter of the young children and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers it had screened at its clinics last week were malnourished.

Warning that the crisis had reached “new and astonishing levels of desperation”, the United Nations food agency announced: “Nearly one person in three is not eating for days.”

“Malnutrition is surging with 90,000 women and children in urgent need of treatment,” said the Rome-based World Food Programme.

“Food aid is the only way for people to access any food as food prices are through the roof… People are dying from lack of humanitarian assistance,” it added.

Israel has rejected accusations it is responsible for the deepening crisis in Gaza, which the World Health Organization has called “man-made”.

Israel placed the Gaza Strip under an aid blockade in March, which it only partially eased two months later while sidelining the longstanding UN-led distribution system.

In their joint statement, Germany, France and Britain also stressed that “the time has come to end the war in Gaza.

“We urge all parties to bring an end to the conflict by reaching an immediate ceasefire.”

In a separate statement Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signalled that London will not imminently recognise a Palestinian state, after French President Emmanuel Macron said a day earlier that his country intended to do so in September.

Starmer stated that he was “unequivocal” Britain should eventually recognise a Palestinian state, but that this step “must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution”.

He is facing mounting pressure however, with more than 220 British MPs, including dozens from the ruling Labour party, demanding that his government formally recognise a Palestinian state.

Britain’s position is similar to that of Germany, which noted it regarded the recognition of a Palestinian state as “one of the final steps on the path to achieving a two-state solution”.