EU leaders say Ukraine should have freedom to decide its future

“Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities,” the leaders said, adding that “we share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.”

The statement, which was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Trump has been vague about his expectations for the Alaska summit with Putin on Friday, describing it as a “feel-out meeting” to gauge the Russian leader’s ideas for ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky has ruled out ceding territory seized by force. Trump — who publicly berated Zelensky at a White House meeting in February — said he was a “little bothered” by Zelensky’s stance and insisted land swaps would need to take place.

“There’ll be some swapping, there’ll be some changes in land,” he said.

But Trump said he would also tell Putin that “you’ve got to end this war”.