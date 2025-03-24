EU afraid US will cut off arms support: WaPo

The US has provided nearly two-thirds of Europe’s arms imports in recent years. Many of the systems are maintained and operated by American personnel. Equipment containing US components could also face restrictions if support is withdrawn.

According to the Post, officials are afraid that reliance on American missile defense, surveillance aircraft, drones, and fighter jets could become a major vulnerability, given President Trump’s strained relations with the EU. Some are reportedly concerned that US-made platforms could be rendered inoperable if access to parts, software, or data is blocked.

“It’s not as if President Trump could just push a button and all aircraft would fall from the sky,” an EU official told the Post.

“But there is an issue of dependency,” particularly in intelligence and communications, the official added.

Several member states are reviewing their arsenals to assess how exposed they would be in the event of a support cutoff.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently urged the bloc to stop buying American weapons, arguing that European rearmament is pointless if member states remain dependent on US suppliers. German Chancellor-designate Friedrich Merz proposed extending France’s nuclear deterrent to cover its EU neighbors, a move that Macron said could be discussed.

Rasmus Jarlov, the chair of Denmark’s defense committee, stated he regrets that Copenhagen purchased US-made F-35 fighter planes. He called them “a security risk that we cannot run,” and warned that the US could deactivate the systems if Denmark refuses its demands, such as handing over Greenland.

Portugal has scrapped plans to purchase F-35s, citing the current “geopolitical context.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed the push for military autonomy, noting Trump “may have a point” about Europe needing to spend more on its own defense.