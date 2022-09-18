Death of young Iranian woman hitting headlines in Iran

Aftab Yazd

1- IRAN IN SHOCK

. Mahsa Amini died during detention by the guidance patrol. As always, officials are pledging to pursue the issue, just as they do in similar cases, although this loss is irreparable.

Arman Emrooz

1- People’s demand: Serious reconsideration of the moral security police’s conduct

2- Goodbye, the loved one

. The death of 22-year-old girl Mehsa Amini after a cardiac arrest during the briefing session of the moral security police has reopened an old wound in Iran. The wound has been a problem for years thanks to cameras of people that are always on and also due to misbehavior of some untrained police forces regarding the issue of hijab. This is a purely cultural matter but it has caused the system to pay dearly more than ever for mishandling of issues by some people with no training in psychology and in dealing with people who they think have “improper hijab” or “violate norms”.

Arman Melli

1- About Mahsa

. Ulema, parties and organizations react to Mahsa Amini’s death: The death of “Gina” was painful to the bone

. Ali Najafi Tavana: Let’s safeguard civil rights

. Seyyed Hassan Mousavi Chalak: Let’s not lose our way

. Mohammad Hadi Jafarpour: Actions of guidance patrol from word to action

. Ayatollah Bayat Zanjani: None of the laws have entrusted police with guidance and education

Ebtekar

1- Reactions to the Mahsa Amini tragedy

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish girl draws widespread reactions from people and officials.

2- Accounts of Mahsa’s death

Etemad

1- Tragic death of Mahsa Amini

. The Human Rights Commission of the Bar Association reacts to the tragic death of Mahsa Amini.

. Interview with Hamidreza Jalaipour/Bipolarization of society due to violence by morality police

. Forming a fact-finding committee, checking the cameras, obtaining the testimonies of witnesses: Seddigheh Shakoori Rad speaks about the impact of systematic violent behavior on the occurrence of social and public disasters in the wake of the Mahsa Amini’s death.

. Hijab turns into a political issue in Iran

Iran

1- Probing tragic death of young girl

. Iran’s report on the circumstances of Mahsa Amini’s death

. Opportunists seek to exact revenge

Kayhan

. Footage showing moments when Mahsa Amini loses consciousness exposes liars

Mardomsalari

1- Dismantle morality police

. Death of Mahsa Amini at morality police headquarters draws widespread reaction

Resalat

1- Heads of branches of government pursue circumstances of Mahsa Amini’s death

Sanat

1- Guidance death

. Iran mourns Mahsa Amini

Setare Sobh

1- Morality police’s record stained

. Clerics, political figures and parties harshly react to death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

. Ayatollah Bayat Zanjani: Morality police’s confrontational behavior is illegal, illogical and illegitimate

. Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad: Promotion of good means criticism of ruling system, not sticking one’s nose into their privacy

. Seyyed Mohammad Khatami: Stop behaviors that go against the law, logic and Sharia

. Seyyed Hassan Khomeini: Police must be held accountable

. Mohammad Javad Zarif: For my part, I’m ashamed and sorry

. Stop the immorality police

Shahrvand

1- Puzzle of Mahsa’s death

. The body of Mehsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from Saqez, who died on Friday at Kasra Hospital in Tehran, was laid to rest yesterday morning in Aichi Cemetery in the city. In addition to the family and relatives of Mahsa, a large number of people and a number of city officials attended her funeral.

. President Raisi orders interior minister to probe incident

Shargh

1- Sorrow of my butterfly…! (To Gina Amini, darling of homeland): You went to get pomegranates; they brought you seeds.

. Their children, our children/a report of the sympathies of athletes