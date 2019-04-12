Self-Care Tips for New Students

Here are a few tips we have put together for you so that you do not burn out.

Have a healthy diet.

With so much to do it is tempting to just grab whatever is quick and easy whenever you feel hungry and this is rarely healthy food. Some people go as far as skipping out on meals entirely.Your body and brain need the necessary nutrients and minerals in order to function at their best, so you stay healthy. You must endeavor to eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated.

Get enough sleep.

Yes, we understand that there are deadlines and some of the classes are taxing but your brain needs to retain all that new stuff you are trying to cram into it, and it cannot do this if you do not get enough sleep. Schedule your time properly and get in a good night’s sleep every day so that you stay fresh and better equipped to learn.

Feeling lethargic and uninspired?

Exercising could be the solution to getting that burst of energy that you so desperately need. It releases feel-good hormones that lift your spirits, boosts your brain, and the overall health benefits accrued are immense.

Do you feel like you can’t catch a break?

Just when you thought your accounting class was hard, the new topic in chemistry class made you think dropping out couldn’t be as bad as it is made out to be. Instead of panicking, look into finding a tutor to help you do better in school or free up more free time by making the most of your study time. Companies like Tutor the People are always eager to help–simply sign up with them, get matched to a tutor and watch how learning becomes a walk in the park.

Take some time for yourself.

We all know living arrangements in college can at times leave one feeling suffocated and needing time alone. Do take time off. Go for a walk, smell some flowers, take yourself on a date, meditate, say no to that night out on the town. Get some time alone to refresh your body mind and spirit. You will feel all the much better for it.

Clean up your space.

A cluttered space is often a manifestation of a cluttered mind. Cleaning your living area can relieve stress and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Never underestimate the psychological effects of having a clean and airy room. It makes you feel more in control and this effect spills over to other areas of your life.

Talk to somebody.

Do not be afraid to seek help when things are not going as planned.Have a trusted friend to talk to or book a session with the school counselor. Do not suffer in silence.

Self-care might be the last thing on your mind given your busy schedule as a student, but it shouldn’t be. Not only will the effects be seen immediately in the way your day to day life plays out, you will be more put together and less prone to anxiety and panic attacks, but your future self too will be thankful that you chose to take care of you before things spiraled out of control.