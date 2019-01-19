An organization may not need huge workforce these days to get its business operations done as business process automation allows businesses to execute their tasks with a fewer or no human interaction.

If you need more reasons to invest in latest technology for a sure productivity boost, below we have discussed productivity boosting technologies for SMBs that can enhance operational efficiency of any business or startup ultimately to work smarter and faster.

Cloud for Improved Collaboration and Communicative Environment

Cloud computing is one of the common and most effective business tech trends that can actually increase in productivity at worksite by allowing employees and project team members collaborate more effectively. Investing in the cloud computing solutions means you are hiring a reliable and competent online vendor for hosting your business data and information with 24/7 technical support. It not only provides better ways to your employees for effective collaboration but also reduces overall business costs in terms of not buying expensive hardware to store business data locally. When employees are able to gain access to required data or information in real time by using online work order management software, they can perform well and fast to complete their operations within given timeframe.

Mobile Devices to Connect Teams Virtually

Thanks for mobile technology, it is very simple and easy these days to connect teams and employees virtually with each other to allow them work from anywhere. Organizations now can create online employee portals and virtual offices to help employees work prolifically without facing barriers of location and time. They can use their own mobile devices (as per company’s BYOD policy) to access business data or information they want even without visiting the computer desk. They can also use mobile devices to accomplish various project related tasks or assignments while on the go.

The Internet of Things

Nowadays, we can connect more and more devices and tools with each other via internet of things (IoT) technology to control them all at once with no or a fewer human interaction. In results, business organizations can get more done without spending more efforts and resources. More and more companies are now using IoT connected devices to streamline their business tasks for enhanced productivity and accuracy. For instance, facility managers and maintenance supervisors can place and connect different sensors and devices with business assets to get insights about current condition of a business asset or device to create predictive maintenance (PdM) schedules accordingly.

Technology for Employee Motivation

As online performance evaluations tools can be used by businesses to compare current employees’ skills with required to help them improve and polish for better performance. Most of the companies also organize employee reward programs to provide brilliant employees with monetary or other rewards on the basis of their overall work performance. Use of online evaluation software also allows businesses to check where employees are weak in their skills and how they can get things done in best way not only to improve work efficiency but to enhance overall business productivity as well.

Chatbots for Superior Customer Services

Customer services of a business must be great and prompt in order to stand out from the competition. It is not the era of annoying phone menus but the age of chatbots to entertain customers in real time to help them get their issues resolved as soon as possible. Chatbots are not only able to answer basic FAQs but they can also place orders and can confirm reservations for customers. Chatbots either on business website or mobile app, can provide a great experience to customers of a business or company.

Monitor Business Productivity Tracking

Whether it is a giant project or simply work related tasks, managers and supervisors can conveniently keep track of the progress during the each and every phase of work completion to check how the organization is moving towards its goals. They can also use data gathered by the productivity software or app to provide employees or team members with instant support, directions or training to keep them on right track. In results, an organization can have workforce which is happy, motivated and well-trained as well to carry out several business operations and tasks competently.