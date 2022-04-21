Blast inside Mazar-i-Sharif mosque causes casualties

“A blast happened in 2nd district inside a Shi’ite mosque, more than 20 killed and injured,” Mohammad Asif Wazeri, the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif, told Reuters.

Zia Zendani, the spokesman for the provincial health authority, stated around five people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the blast.

The explosion came two days after blasts tore through a high school in a predominantly Shi’ite Hazara area in western Kabul, killing at least six people and wounding 11.

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several attacks.