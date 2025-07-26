Ayatollah Sistani urges Islamic world to act against humanitarian crisis in Gaza

In a statement released by his office, Ayatollah Sistani expressed grave concern over the dire conditions faced by Palestinians, particularly the severe food shortages that have resulted in widespread famine.

“Even children, the sick, and the elderly have not been spared,” the statement noted.

The senior Shia cleric condemned the Israeli occupation forces, saying their actions reflect ongoing efforts to displace Palestinians from their homeland.

He called on Arab and Islamic nations to intensify diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to compel Israel and its allies to allow immediate delivery of food and essential aid to civilians in Gaza.

The statement warned that the horrifying images of hunger circulating in global media should shake the conscience of all people.

Ayatollah Sistani’s statement adds to growing regional calls for urgent international pressure to address the deepening crisis in Gaza.