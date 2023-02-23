Atomic chief: Iran attaches no value to possible hostile resolution at IAEA

Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), was asked by reporters on the possibility of the adoption of an anti-Iran resolution at the upcoming quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, which will begin next Monday.

“We attach no value to them,” he replied.

The UN nuclear watchdog said last week that it was in discussions with Iran about the results of recent verification work there soon, after a Bloomberg News report that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade.

Eslami also said Wednesday that IAEA inspectors are currently visiting nuclear facilities of the country, and that the recent points of ambiguity with the UN nuclear watchdog have either been or are being resolved.

Iran has explained that the existence of a uranium particle or particles with a purity of over 60 percent in the enrichment process does not mean that there has been enrichment at that level.

It says such an issue is not something the agency would even report to its member states, so the fact that it has been leaked to Western media showed it was an effort towards “smearing and warping facts.”