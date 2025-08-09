Saturday, August 9, 2025
Armenian PM highlights railway connection with Iran in new transit corridor deal with Azerbaijan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, following the signing of a peace agreement with the neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized that the deal creates a significant opportunity for Armenia to establish a railway connection with Iran.

The agreement, signed Friday at the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump, establishes a transit corridor, linking Azerbaijan through Armenian territory to the Nakhchivan exclave.

Pashinyan underscored the importance of the Iran rail connection, describing it as “very significant,” and spoke of expanding rail links to Central Asia and China’s emerging westward railway routes.

He framed the corridor as a “crossroads of peace,” potentially fostering unexpected but positive regional cooperation, including between Iran, Russia, and the US.

Addressing concerns about possible impacts on Armenia-Russia relations, Pashinyan stated that the project could also facilitate a rail link with Russia, a connection Armenia has lacked for 30 years.

He noted that Armenia’s railways are under Russian control and suggested potential Russian investments in restoring regional rail lines, pending Azerbaijan’s approval.

The Armenian premier hailed the peace deal as a “major achievement” and “a big deal for peace” that would positively affect the region and the world.

