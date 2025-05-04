IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsViews

Senior analyst: Deep gaps could derail Iran-US talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amir Ali Abolfat’h, a senior Iranian analyst of US affairs, says the delay in the latest round of Iran-US negotiations was foreseeable, given the deep-rooted differences between the two sides.

Speaking to Didar News, he emphasized that conflicting narratives from Tehran, Washington, and Oman as the mediator of the indirect talks, highlight a complex diplomatic landscape.

According to Abolfat’h, US officials claimed there had never been a confirmed schedule for talks on Saturday, while Iran and Oman cited unspecified logistical issues.

“Regardless of the reason, it was predictable that talks would face serious obstacles,” he said.

He warned that if hardline US positions – such as demands to end all uranium enrichment in Iran, dismantle its ballistic missile program, and cut support for groups like Yemen’s Houthis (Anasrullah) – are formally raised in negotiations, the entire process could collapse.

“If the negotiations follow the recent rhetoric of figures like (US Secretary of State Marco) Rubio or (special envoy to the Middle East, Steve) Witkoff, reaching an agreement seems impossible,” he stated.

Abolfat’h stressed that no official date has been set for the next round, and both sides are waiting for the other to make the next move.

He also noted that Iran’s stance remains firm on its right to enrichment and insists on clarity regarding the lifting of US sanctions.

